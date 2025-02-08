Can you watch the Super Bowl on Apple TV? Exploring streaming options for Chiefs vs Eagles

Super Bowl 59 will take place on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It'll feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles duking it out in New Orleans.

Let's examine the details of watching and streaming ahead of the biggest game in pro football.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Apple TV?

No, you cannot watch Super Bowl 59 on Apple TV. It isn't one of the streaming services set to broadcast the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead, viewers can catch the game on Fox Sports by 6:30 p.m. ET. There are many live-streaming options for fans without access to cable TV: FuboTV, DAZN, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and NFL+.

Here's what you need to know about watching the big game:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV, DAZN, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and NFL+.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Have the Chiefs and Eagles ever met in the Super Bowl?

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have met in a previous Super Bowl. Both teams squared off in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs won 38-35, the second Super Bowl of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' era.

The game was close, as both teams traded the lead for the duration of the game. However, Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes turned out to be the X factor in the big game.

Mahomes settled the contest while playing on an injured ankle. Late in the fourth quarter, the superstar QB rushed for 26 yards, which put the Chiefs in field goal range. Starting kicker Harrison Butker iced out the contest by making his 27-yard field goal with a mere eight seconds to play. Mahomes earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his SB-winning performance.

Chiefs’ fans will hope for a similar performance against the Eagles at the Caesars Superdome during Super Bowl 59. They'll be up against a team motivated by revenge and the quest to end a long Super Bowl drought.

