  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Super Bowl 2025
  • Can you watch the Super Bowl on Apple TV? Exploring streaming options for Chiefs vs Eagles

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Apple TV? Exploring streaming options for Chiefs vs Eagles

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 08, 2025 18:00 GMT
Can you watch the Super Bowl on Apple TV? Exploring streaming options for Chiefs vs Eagles
Can you watch the Super Bowl on Apple TV? Exploring streaming options for Chiefs vs Eagles

Super Bowl 59 will take place on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It'll feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles duking it out in New Orleans.

Let's examine the details of watching and streaming ahead of the biggest game in pro football.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Apple TV?

No, you cannot watch Super Bowl 59 on Apple TV. It isn't one of the streaming services set to broadcast the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Instead, viewers can catch the game on Fox Sports by 6:30 p.m. ET. There are many live-streaming options for fans without access to cable TV: FuboTV, DAZN, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and NFL+.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's what you need to know about watching the big game:

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV, DAZN, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and NFL+.
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Fox
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Have the Chiefs and Eagles ever met in the Super Bowl?

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have met in a previous Super Bowl. Both teams squared off in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs won 38-35, the second Super Bowl of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' era.

The game was close, as both teams traded the lead for the duration of the game. However, Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes turned out to be the X factor in the big game.

Mahomes settled the contest while playing on an injured ankle. Late in the fourth quarter, the superstar QB rushed for 26 yards, which put the Chiefs in field goal range. Starting kicker Harrison Butker iced out the contest by making his 27-yard field goal with a mere eight seconds to play. Mahomes earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his SB-winning performance.

Chiefs’ fans will hope for a similar performance against the Eagles at the Caesars Superdome during Super Bowl 59. They'll be up against a team motivated by revenge and the quest to end a long Super Bowl drought.

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी