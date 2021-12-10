"They should just name the award Bill Belichick" - Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury feels Patriots HC deserves NFL Coach of the Year award

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is a humble coach. Kingsbury entered the season in the hot seat but has alleviated those doubts by leading the Cardinals to the best record in the NFL.
As a result of the Cardinals' success, Kingsbury is a coach of the year award frontrunner.
When asked how it feels to be in coach of the year consideration with Bill Belichick, Kingsbury gave a humble answer that praised Belichick.
Kliff Kingsbury feels Bill Belichick deserves the NFL Coach of the Year award
Kliff Kingsbury had so much praise for Belichick that he believes the award should go to Belichick every season until he retires. Kingsbury also suggested the coach of the year award be named after the New England Patriots coach. He said,
"I mean they should just name the award Bill Belichick. And when he retires brings that back. But until he retires I don't think anybody else should get that award honestly. He should be that every single year that he's coaching."
The idea of naming the award after Belichick is a progressive one. Other sports like the NBA, NHL, and college athletics have done this for years.
In college basketball, for example, the best point guard wins the Bob Cousy award while the best center wins the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award.
Surprisingly, Belichick has only won coach of the year three times in his storied career. Don Shula holds the record for most awards with four, but Belichick could likely tie him this season.
Both Kingsbury and Belichick have rightful claims to the award. The Cardinals won two games this season without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
They're 10-2 overall and are playing stoutly on both offense and defense. The path to the number one seed in the NFC is in their hands.
Belichick, meanwhile, has become the favorite for the award. He coached a flawless game in inclement weather against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.
His decision to throw with Mac Jones just three times paid off with a critical victory to ascend them to the AFC's number one seed.
Belichick took a mediocre team from last year and turned them right back into a Super Bowl contender this year. As great as Kliff Kingsbury has been and the Cardinals are, Belichick is simply on another level.
In a league where throwing 30-40 times a game is the norm, the Patriots have won with old-school, physical football. Belichick isn't afraid to zig when the league is zagging.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Although both coaches deserve the award, Belichick should be considered the frontrunner as we enter Week 14.