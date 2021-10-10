Cardinals vs. 49ers: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL Season 2021-22

In Week 5, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals face off against Trey Lance (yes, you read that correctly) and the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals are looking to extend their streak as the only unbeaten team in the league.
Meanwhile, thanks to the injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie and third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance takes the reins as the quarterback for Sunday's game.
Can the rookie make an immediate name for himself by defeating the Cardinals? One of the keys will be who is playing and who's not.
With that said, let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report
Cardinals
The official injury report for the Arizona Cardinals shows that there are two players designated to be out for the NFC West matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Those players include cornerback Byron Murphy (ribs) and offensive lineman Justin Murray (back).
Player Status
LP - Limited Participation
FP - Full Participation
DNP - Did Not Participate
(-) Not Listed
49ers
The injury report for the San Francisco 49ers shows that Jimmy Garoppolo is indeed an official scratch for the game, which means Trey Lance will get his very first start in the NFL.
Cornerback K'Waun Williams will also miss the game due to a calf injury.
Player Status
LP - Limited Participation
FP - Full Participation
DNP - Did Not Participate
(-) Not Listed
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers starting lineup
Cardinals
QB - Kyler Murray | HB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk | TE - Maxx Williams | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones
DL - J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen | LB - Jordan Hicks, Isaiah Simmons, Markus Golden, Chandler Jones | CB - Robert Alford, Antonio Hamilton | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee
49ers
QB - Trey Lance | HB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Mohamed Sanu | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey
DL - Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones | LB - Marcell Harris, Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair | CB - Deommodore Lenoir, Emmanuel Moseley | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward | K - Joey Slye | P - Mitch Wishnowsky