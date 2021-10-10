Cardinals vs. 49ers: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL Season 2021-22

In Week 5, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals face off against Trey Lance (yes, you read that correctly) and the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals are looking to extend their streak as the only unbeaten team in the league.

Meanwhile, thanks to the injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie and third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance takes the reins as the quarterback for Sunday's game.

Can the rookie make an immediate name for himself by defeating the Cardinals? One of the keys will be who is playing and who's not.

With that said, let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report

Cardinals

The official injury report for the Arizona Cardinals shows that there are two players designated to be out for the NFC West matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Those players include cornerback Byron Murphy (ribs) and offensive lineman Justin Murray (back).

Darren Urban @Cardschatter Kingsbury said RB Chase Edmonds also a game-day decision. Kingsbury said RB Chase Edmonds also a game-day decision.

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Game Status Kelvin Beachum OL Ribs LP LP Questionable Byron Murphy, Jr. CB Ribs DNP DNP Out Chase Edmonds RB Shoulder DNP LP Questionable James Connor RB NIR-personal - - - Antonio Hamilton CB Ankle LP LP Questionable Rodney Hudson OL NIR-Rest - - - Chandler Jones OLB NIR-Rest - - - DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR-Rest - - - Maxx Williams TE Shoulder LP LP Questionable Justin Pugh OL Hip LP FP - Justin Murray OL Back DNP DNP Out Eno Benjamin RB Hamstring LP LP Questionable A.J. Green WR NIR-Rest - - - Dennis Gardeck OLB Hand FP FP - Marco Wilson CB Ribs LP DNP Questionable Corey Peters DT NIR-Rest - - Questionable

Player Status

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

DNP - Did Not Participate

(-) Not Listed

49ers

The injury report for the San Francisco 49ers shows that Jimmy Garoppolo is indeed an official scratch for the game, which means Trey Lance will get his very first start in the NFL.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will also miss the game due to a calf injury.

Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS Kyle Shanahan delivers the #49ers injury report for Week 5 game at Arizona Cardinals. Kyle Shanahan delivers the #49ers injury report for Week 5 game at Arizona Cardinals. https://t.co/2Y0RBhFJ25

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Game Status Samson Ebukam DL Hamstring DNP LP Questionable Jimmy Garoppolo QB Calf DNP DNP Out George Kittle TE Calf DNP DNP Doubtful Alex Mack C NIR FP FP - K'Waun Williams CB Calf DNP DNP Out Trent Williams T Shoulder FP FP - Javon Kinlaw DT Knee LP LP Questionable Elijah Mitchell RB Shoulder LP FP - Josh Norman CB Chest LP FP - Arik Armstead DL NIR DNP FP - D.J. Jones DL NIR DNP FP -

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers starting lineup

Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | HB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk | TE - Maxx Williams | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones

DL - J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen | LB - Jordan Hicks, Isaiah Simmons, Markus Golden, Chandler Jones | CB - Robert Alford, Antonio Hamilton | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

49ers

QB - Trey Lance | HB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Mohamed Sanu | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey

DL - Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones | LB - Marcell Harris, Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair | CB - Deommodore Lenoir, Emmanuel Moseley | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward | K - Joey Slye | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Edited by Piyush Bisht