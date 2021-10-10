×
Create
Notifications

Cardinals vs. 49ers: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL Season 2021-22

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
LeRon Haire
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 10, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Preview

In Week 5, the undefeated Arizona Cardinals face off against Trey Lance (yes, you read that correctly) and the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals are looking to extend their streak as the only unbeaten team in the league.

Meanwhile, thanks to the injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie and third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance takes the reins as the quarterback for Sunday's game.

Can the rookie make an immediate name for himself by defeating the Cardinals? One of the keys will be who is playing and who's not.

With that said, let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers injury report

Cardinals

The official injury report for the Arizona Cardinals shows that there are two players designated to be out for the NFC West matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Those players include cornerback Byron Murphy (ribs) and offensive lineman Justin Murray (back).

Kingsbury said RB Chase Edmonds also a game-day decision.
PlayerPosition InjuryThursdayFridayGame Status
Kelvin BeachumOLRibsLPLPQuestionable
Byron Murphy, Jr.CBRibsDNPDNPOut
Chase EdmondsRBShoulderDNPLPQuestionable
James ConnorRBNIR-personal---
Antonio HamiltonCBAnkleLPLPQuestionable
Rodney HudsonOLNIR-Rest---
Chandler JonesOLBNIR-Rest---
DeAndre HopkinsWRNIR-Rest---
Maxx WilliamsTEShoulderLPLPQuestionable
Justin PughOLHipLPFP-
Justin MurrayOLBackDNPDNPOut
Eno BenjaminRBHamstringLPLPQuestionable
A.J. GreenWRNIR-Rest---
Dennis GardeckOLBHandFPFP-
Marco WilsonCBRibsLPDNPQuestionable
Corey PetersDTNIR-Rest--Questionable

Player Status

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

DNP - Did Not Participate

(-) Not Listed

49ers

The injury report for the San Francisco 49ers shows that Jimmy Garoppolo is indeed an official scratch for the game, which means Trey Lance will get his very first start in the NFL.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will also miss the game due to a calf injury.

Kyle Shanahan delivers the #49ers injury report for Week 5 game at Arizona Cardinals. https://t.co/2Y0RBhFJ25
PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridayGame Status
Samson EbukamDLHamstringDNPLPQuestionable
Jimmy GaroppoloQBCalfDNPDNPOut
George KittleTECalfDNPDNPDoubtful
Alex MackCNIRFPFP-
K'Waun WilliamsCBCalfDNPDNPOut
Trent WilliamsT ShoulderFPFP-
Javon KinlawDTKneeLPLPQuestionable
Elijah MitchellRBShoulderLPFP-
Josh NormanCBChestLPFP-
Arik ArmsteadDLNIRDNPFP-
D.J. JonesDLNIRDNPFP-

Player Status

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

DNP - Did Not Participate

(-) Not Listed

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers starting lineup

Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | HB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk | TE - Maxx Williams | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones

DL - J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen | LB - Jordan Hicks, Isaiah Simmons, Markus Golden, Chandler Jones | CB - Robert Alford, Antonio Hamilton | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

49ers

Also Read

QB - Trey Lance | HB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Mohamed Sanu | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey

DL - Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones | LB - Marcell Harris, Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair | CB - Deommodore Lenoir, Emmanuel Moseley | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward | K - Joey Slye | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Edited by Piyush Bisht
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी