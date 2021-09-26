Cardinals vs Jaguars: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26th | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Arizona Cardinals and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in entirely different positions ahead of their Week 3 clash at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The Cardinals have started their season in strange fashion. They are still undefeated, but their two games so far have told entirely different stories. They hammered the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 but suffered a scare against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph could have won the game for his team with a 37-yard field goal in the closing seconds but missed it wide right and the Cardinals hung on to win by a point.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, are enduring a difficult start to the season, losing to the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Nobody expected Jacksonville to be a contender this year, but there's not much to get excited about apart from Trevor Lawrence under center.

Can the Jaguars surprise everyone and pull off an upset this week, or will the Cardinals replicate their form from Week 1 and win easily?

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars injury report

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals will be without some depth players on the offensive line, as Josh Miles and Brian Winters are both out for Sunday's contest.

Devon Kennard was a limited participant in practice during the week and may return to the field after missing the game against the Vikings. He's questionable to play.

DeAndre Hopkins, the star wide receiver, is also questionable to play with an injury to the ribs. However, there's a general belief that he will play Sunday, even if he's not 100%.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars will be healthy on both sides of the ball for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. There are no confirmed absentees for the game, but cornerbacks Tre Herndon and CJ Henderson are questionable with injuries to the knee and groin, respectively.

Defensive lineman Roy-Robertson Harris is also questionable to play with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice during the week and his participation will be a game-time decision.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars starting lineups

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | RB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, A. J. Green, Christian Kirk | TE - Maxx Williams | OL - D. J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

DL - Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, J. J. Watt | LB - Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson | WR - D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault, Marvin Jones | TE - Chris Manhertz | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, AJ Cann, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Josh Allen, Davon Hamilton, Malcom Brown, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Myles Jack, Damien Wilson, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tre Herndon | S - Rayshawn Jenkins, Rudy Ford | K - Josh Lambo | P - Logan Cooke

