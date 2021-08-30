5 NFL teams that could spring a surprise in 2021

With the NFL season less than just two weeks away, the preseason has shown that the 2021 NFL season is going to be unlike any other. An outstanding rookie class and a much anticipated comeback season for other players means there is a lot for NFL fans to look forward to.

Contenders are abound in this league of ours, but there are a few teams that could punch above their weight this year. So who will be the dark horse of 2021?

5 NFL teams that could shock the league in 2021

#1 - Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals finished at 8-8 last season and were among the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL. The Cardinals signed DE J.J. Watt this offseason to give their defense an added boost. They also have a good record against their division foes and could hold their own in the NFC West this year.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were overwhelmed by injuries on both sides of the ball last season and understandably struggled. This year, Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle are healthy and ready for the regular season. The defense has also seen significant improvement this offseason.

On top of it all, the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance in the first round of the draft, showing that they will be ready to make a change if need be.

The 49ers can once again be contenders in the NFC West, considering there are so many question marks with the rest of the teams in the division.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers may have finished the 2020 NFL season with a 7-9 record, but there was a lot of promise on the roster. A coaching change has now brought Brandon Staley, the former defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, as the Chargers' new head coach.

Under Staley's coaching, the Rams allowed the fewest points in the second half of last year, etching their name in the NFL's history books. If he can improve the Chargers defense to be that productive, they will definitely be a contender.

Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert should continue on the trajectory of last year as well. Herbert will now have an even better offensive line in front of him, which includes tackle Rashawn Slater, who was drafted with the 13th overall pick.

With a promising offense and a new defensive scheme, the Chargers could shock a lot of people in 2021.

#4 - Denver Broncos

Teddy Bridgewater was named the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos just last week. Bridgewater threw for over 3,700 passing yards with the Carolina Panthers last season. He should be able to ignite an offense with young wide receivers like Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler.

The Broncos also shocked a lot of people around the NFL when they decided to draft cornerback Patrick Surtain II, elevating an already-resolute defense.

#5 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were 10-6 last season, so it may not be a surprise if the team continues in that vein in 2021. Now that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is QB1 without Ryan Fitzpatrick in the frame, Tua's broad shoulders will have to contend with even more pressure in his second year in the NFL.

