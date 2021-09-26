Cardinals vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 26th | NFL Season 2021-22

The 2-0 Arizona Cardinals will travel to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville to take on the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Cardinals were terrific in their Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans but were perhaps a tad lucky to win in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, have been underwhelming in both their games so far this season and have dropped to 0-2. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and coach Urban Meyer have had a rough start to life in the NFL.

The Jaguars will be looking to turn the tide around on Sunday, while the Cardinals will be aiming to pick up their third win of the season.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM EST

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

The Cardinals are currently favorites by 7.5 points against the Jaguars. The over/under for this game stands at 51.5 points, and the money line for the Cardinals is -390 and +310 for the Jaguars.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Picks

-7.5 points seems like a low line for the Cardinals. Over the first two weeks, Jacksonville was by far the worst team in the NFL. There's not much reason to get excited about a matchup where Trevor Lawrence will see Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt attacking him. Pick the Cardinals to cover.

The best thing to do in the over/under is to stay away. 51.5 seems like a perfectly balanced line for what this game could become. Sure, the Jaguars have an awful defense, but their chances of scoring against Arizona aren't that great. If you have to pick one, go with the under.

If you're into props, Rondale Moore is +195 to score a touchdown in this game. That's excellent value for a player who was more involved in the offense last week.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars key Injuries

For the Cardinals, Devon Kennard was limited in practice during the week and may return to the field after missing the game against the Vikings. He's questionable to play.

Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins, the star wide receiver, is also questionable to play with an injury to the ribs. However, there's a general belief that he will play Sunday, even if he's not 100%.

There are no confirmed absences for the Jaguars, but cornerbacks Tre Herndon and CJ Henderson are questionable with injuries to the knee and groin, respectively.

Defensive lineman Roy-Robertson Harris is also questionable to play with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice during the week and his participation will be a game-time decision.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Head to Head

The Arizona Cardinals and the Jacksonville Jaguars have met each other five times in the past. The Cardinals currently lead the series 3-2.

The last time these two teams played, in 2017, the Cardinals won a close affair 27-24. That season, the Jaguars had the best defense in the league, went to the AFC Championship Game and nearly defeated the Patriots.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Predictions

This is a game between two teams in completely different phases and completely different goals for this season. The Cardinals are hyper-focused on returning to the playoffs after last year's debacle, and they should take care of things easily to remain undefeated.

Prediction: The Cardinals win in an effort led by Kyler Murray, who will throw for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards and score another rushing touchdown.

