Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills odds, line, picks, and prediction- August 26 | 2022 NFL Preseason

The Carolina Panthers play host to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night. The Bills are undefeated this preseason at 2-0, while the Panthers are at 1-1. These games mainly serve the purpose of getting players ready for the actual season, and Buffalo coach Sean McDermott has made it clear that his starters won't play much.

The Panthers finished last season at 5-12, even though they were expected to be slightly more competitive. It didn't help that star running back Christian McCaffrey was held to just seven games, but they'll hope to get a healthy season out of the Stanford product. Baker Mayfield was brought in this season and should be a solid upgrade over last year's quarterback Sam Darnold.

Carolina lost last week's preseason matchup 20-10, turning the ball over four times. In their preseason finale, they'll be more careful with the ball this week. Offensively, nobody really stood out for the Panthers, and most starters on both sides of the ball will likely see limited action.

The Bills had a great year last year, winning the AFC East and finishing at 11-6. They blew out the New England Patriots in the playoffs before having their season end in a thrilling 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Star quarterback Josh Allen completed all three of his pass attempts last week in his team's 42-15 victory over the Denver Broncos. There's no reason for Buffalo to risk injury for Allen this week as he'll prepare for the season opener instead. Last week the Buffalo offense accumulated 510 total yards while committing zero turnovers. We'll see if they can put up a similar performance against the Panthers' defense on Friday.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ Carolina Panthers

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Buffalo Bills +210 +6.5 (-110) Over 40 (-110) Carolina Panthers -250 -6.5 (-110) Under 40 (-110)

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Prediction

The Bills and Panthers match up for each team's last preseason game. The Bills are expected to be playoff contenders, with their Vegas win total set at 11.5. They are a much more talented team, but we know that most of the game will be played by second and third-stringers. Look for the visitors to cover this one and expect a more defensive game, considering the starters will be sitting this one out.

Prediction: Bills +6.5 (-110) & Under 40 (-110)

Edited by Piyush Bisht