Carson Wentz injury: 5 players who can replace the Colts QB 

Carson Wentz is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury during practice on Thursday. There's no timetable on his return, as he undergoes further testing to determine the severity of his injury.

Colts' second-year QB Jacob Eason took the starter reps at today's practice, with Sam Ellinger as his backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2021

The injury is a huge blow, not only for the Indianapolis Colts but also the Philadelphia Eagles, as Wentz's former team received a conditional second-round pick for the quarterback and need him to play at least 75% of the Colts' snaps in 2021 (or 70% in case Indianapolis reaches the playoffs) for the pick to turn into a first-rounder.

An exciting season was building for the Colts as they were hoping that Wentz would solidify their quarterback room. Now that he's injured once again, Indianapolis needs to find a solution soon.

5 replacements for Carson Wentz

#1 - Jacob Eason

Eason would be a big risk as a starter as he's got no NFL experience at all. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but didn't play at all as a rookie since Philip Rivers was the unquestioned starter.

With a strong arm but not much precision or consistency, Eason will need a big summer to convince the team to hand him the keys to the franchise as they wait for Wentz to recover. He's only now getting looks against the first-team defense and he needs to show the coaching staff that he's ready to step onto the field.

With Colts QB Carson Wentz missing today’s workout with a foot injury, it’s a big day for Jacob Eason. A rare chance to play with the first team offense. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 30, 2021

The main advantage in case the Colts give Eason the starting spot as long as Wentz is out, obviously, is the fact that he's already on the roster, so they wouldn't need to scramble for a replacement.

#2 - Blake Bortles

Bortles became a free agent this week after Aaron Rodgers finally ended his roller-coaster saga and reported to Green Bay Packers training camp. His deal had no guaranteed money and Jordan Love will take QB2 reps to develop, which meant Bortles was released.

With Wentz hurt, the perfect situation may have just arrived, as he would be the cheap, useful veteran to handle starting duties as long as Wentz remains sidelined. The Colts know Bortles from his Jacksonville Jaguars days as the coaching staff and the current front office were already in place in 2018.

#3 - Nick Mullens

Oddly enough, if the Colts try to acquire Mullens, they would have to trade for another Philadelphia Eagles quarterback during the same offseason.

The former San Francisco 49ers QB is hardly a star, but he's capable of handing the starting duties in the interim as Wentz's foot heals.

Mullens, a smart quarterback with little athletic ability, is on a cheap deal in Philadelphia and, since Joe Flacco's roster spot is all but locked following the guaranteed money in his current deal with the Eagles, they may consider the possibility of adding a late-round draft pick by trading Mullens.

Trading a late-round pick for a backup with starting experience also qualifies if the Colts go after Mitchell Trubisky, who's the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo.

A huge draft bust, the former second overall pick from the Chicago Bears has a list of accolades impressive for a backup: he's still just 26 with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2018, more than 10,000 passing yards and two playoff starts in distinct years.

Of course, if Trubisky was good, the Bears would not have let him go for free, nor would they have traded up for Justin Fields this year. He's inconsistent and makes erratic decisions with the ball, but a guy of his caliber, for a late-round pick, and only until Wentz heals, doesn't seem like a bad decision.

#5 - Blaine Gabbert

Closing this list is another Jacksonville Jaguars draft bust who's been around the league for a while, but while Gabbert was, let's say less than successful in Jacksonville, he became a reliable backup the following years, even earning the starting spot with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

A 10-year veteran in the league who learned from Tom Brady in 2021, Gabbert may be open to the opportunity of starting a few games in Indianapolis while Wentz heals.

Tampa Bay would also be interested in this deal, as this would allow Kyle Trask to ascend in the depth chart and take valuable reps as the backup to Brady. The price here would also be a late-round draft pick.

