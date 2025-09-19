Carson Wentz or Russell Wilson Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for QBs explored

Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson are set to start a game in the same week with an elongated expected presence for the first time since 2022. Of course, managers are not hoping for 2022 results from Wilson in his debut season with the Denver Broncos, nor pretty much any of Wentz's performances since 2022.
However, fantasy football is a game-by-game league. Which one is likely to perform the best in Week 3? Here's a look at Wilson, Wentz, and a recommendation.
Carson Wentz vs Russell Wilson: Who should you start?
Carson Wentz fantasy outlook for Week 3
Carson Wentz is tempting to start in Week 3 because he faces the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have a national reputation to allow teams to throw on them early and often, which sounds like good news for Wentz. However, as a backup quarterback, any number of outcomes are possible, including disaster.
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Wentz is in for a day closer to disaster than success, projected to earn just 8.8 points.
Wentz is projected to throw for just 107.5 yards, with an 80% chance at a throwing touchdown and a 40% chance at an interception. He's also projected to scramble for ten yards with a 10% chance at a rushing touchdown. Put simply, keep him on your bench. If he lives up to the projection, it would be wise to drop him for someone else.
Russell Wilson fantasy outlook for Week 3
Russell Wilson has blown out the Kansas City Chiefs before in recent years, delivering with the Denver Broncos in Sean Payton's first season coaching the team on Oct. 29, 2023. As such, there's a possibility he can do it again, but according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, he won't need to do much if he does end up winning in a blowout.
Wilson is projected to earn 172.5 passing yards, 1.2 touchdowns, and potentially surrender an interception with a 40% chance. He is also expected to earn 13.3 yards on the ground with a 10% chance at a rushing touchdown. He is worth starting only in desperate situations.
Carson Wentz vs Russell Wilson final verdict
Neither quarterback is slated to light it up in Week 3, with Carson Wentz working in his first start for the Minnesota Vikings and Russell Wilson facing tough competition against the Kansas City Chiefs.
If you must start one, go with Wilson. Wentz is worth keeping on the bench this week on the off chance he shows something special. However, with an 8.8 point projection, Wentz is clearly not worth going all-in on this week, even with a seemingly enticing matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
