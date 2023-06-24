Carson Wentz has found himself in the crosshairs of NFL fans for his play last season but now is in hot water once again. The free-agent quarterback posted photos on his Instagram page of him killing a bear while hunting in Alaska. Tanya Ray Fox of FS1 took to her Twitter to condemn the actions of Wentz.

Fox asserted that those who do what the 30-year-old veteran quarterback did was "pathetic." The second overall pick in the 2016 draft stated on that social media post that he checked off a “bucket list” item when taking down the bear with his bow and arrow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fox is not the only person outraged at what Carson Wentz did in Alaska as the photos went viral with backlash attached to it. Wentz played last season with the Washington Commanders, starting seven games. However, the Commanders released him in February 2023.

The former North Dakota State star began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz was having an MVP-like season in 2017 before suffering a tear in his knee and missed time the following season with a fractured back. He would end third in the MVP voting in the 2017 season.

Philadelphia traded the veteran to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2021 season before heading to Washington.

Will a team sign Carson Wentz this season?

Former Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz

For Wentz, his resume could impress some teams who could use a veteran presence at quarterback. He has a Super Bowl and a Pro Bowl to his name and is a proven starter in the NFL.

Wentz has started 92 games, throwing for 22,066 yards, 150 touchdowns, and 66 interceptions in his seven-year career.

The quarterback has finished in the top 10 in touchdowns three times and interceptions twice in a season. Time will tell if another franchise will take a flyer on Wentz ahead of the 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes