Carson Wentz is headlining the news this weekend and it isn't about him signing with a team. Wentz recently took a trip to Alaska and spent some time in the woods.

He posted a few pictures from his hunting trip on his Instagram account and also shared some pictures of him hunting down a big black bear.

Below is the caption that he used for the post.

"Got the opportunity to spot and stalk black bear in one of our new favorite placed on earth - Alaska! Incredible trip and an incredible animal," he wrote.

More here:

NFL QB Carson Wentz posted about killing a Black Bear and his comments immediately got filled with criticism and disapproval.

For the post, Wentz has received received a lot of backlash.

NFL fans thrash Carson Wentz after hunting down a bear

It's safe to say that fans were upset that Wentz hunted down a bear. They voiced their opinions in the replies by thrashing the free-agent quarterback.

Here's how fans reacted:

Dead. Just like your career, I bet he tore both ACLs trying to shoot that bear. those are violations.

That's a nice kill! Too bad don't know how to NOT throw into triple coverage when your running back is wide open.

bet if Carson spent as much time in film room/weight room as he do hinting he be 1st ballot HOF



Tom Brady/Peyton manning never did leisure activities even during off season 2 focused on being great



sad day 4 football



bet if Carson spent as much time in film room/weight room as he do hinting he be 1st ballot HOF

Tom Brady/Peyton manning never did leisure activities even during off season 2 focused on being great

sad day 4 football

First time he's been on target in years

Yeah I already didn't like him but thats the nail

Who will Carson Wentz sign with?

Wentz during Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

This weekend, Carson Wentz has been headlining the football world about a hunting trip in Alaska. Soon, he could be headlining news for signing with another football team.

The 30-year-old is still currently a free agent after finishing his lone season with the Washington Commanders in 2023. He didn't have much interest once free agency began but he's reportedly been taking his time awaiting the right situation.

In the meantime, he's been staying sharp by throwing and studying film with former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz Throwing, Studying Film with Jon Gruden amid Free Agency

Wentz has been on three teams in the last three seasons. He's spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts after playing the first five seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz likely won't enter the season as a starter, but could easily be a backup to a number of quarterbacks in the NFL.

Who do you think Wentz will sign with?

