Carson Wentz is headlining the news this weekend and it isn't about him signing with a team. Wentz recently took a trip to Alaska and spent some time in the woods.
He posted a few pictures from his hunting trip on his Instagram account and also shared some pictures of him hunting down a big black bear.
Below is the caption that he used for the post.
"Got the opportunity to spot and stalk black bear in one of our new favorite placed on earth - Alaska! Incredible trip and an incredible animal," he wrote.
For the post, Wentz has received received a lot of backlash.
NFL fans thrash Carson Wentz after hunting down a bear
It's safe to say that fans were upset that Wentz hunted down a bear. They voiced their opinions in the replies by thrashing the free-agent quarterback.
Here's how fans reacted:
Who will Carson Wentz sign with?
This weekend, Carson Wentz has been headlining the football world about a hunting trip in Alaska. Soon, he could be headlining news for signing with another football team.
The 30-year-old is still currently a free agent after finishing his lone season with the Washington Commanders in 2023. He didn't have much interest once free agency began but he's reportedly been taking his time awaiting the right situation.
In the meantime, he's been staying sharp by throwing and studying film with former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.
Wentz has been on three teams in the last three seasons. He's spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts after playing the first five seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wentz likely won't enter the season as a starter, but could easily be a backup to a number of quarterbacks in the NFL.
Who do you think Wentz will sign with?