Washington Commanders sale update: NFL earmarks D-Day for Josh Harris’ ownership decision

Josh Harris and his ownership group may be just one step closer to officially being the owners of the Washington Commanders. The ownership group submitted their bid just a few months ago and has been going through the process ever since.

Once current owner Daniel Snyder agreed to the bid, other steps had to be taken. The National Football League had to verify the financial aspects of the deal and all of the details of the sale needed to be agreed upon between Snyder and Harris' group.

Now it's time for the NFL owners to vote and approve the sale.

According to The Athletics' Ben Standig, there is now a date for that vote. Standig Tweeted on Friday morning that the NFL team owners will meet on July 20, 2023, to vote.

"Sale news: Owners are scheduled to meet July 20 for a potential vote on the sale of the Washington Commanders, per source."

Ben Standig @BenStandig

While the outcome of that vote is unknown, it's safe to say that the sale will likely be approved. The majority of the NFL team owners have been frustrated with Snyder and the Commanders for a few years. And, late in 2022, the idea of possibly voting him out of the NFL came up in discussion.

This led to Snyder agreeing to sell the organization. And with a bid of $6 billion, Josh Harris' group was chosen and could be the new owners before the season kicks off in September.

Josh Harris just purchased a stake in a NASCAR team

Josh Harris is the main investor in the purchase of the Washington Commanders. He already owns the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. Besides the experience, he also has the wealth to own the team, with an estimated net worth of 6.47 Billion.

Harris has now added a fourth professional sports team to his resume. This week it was announced that his Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners purchased a minority stake in Joe Gibbs Racing.

Joe Gibbs Racing @JoeGibbsRacing



Joe Gibbs Racing announces partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners.

The NASCAR race team is owned by former Washington head coach Joe Gibbs. In return, Gibbs purchased a minority stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners. So, he will soon be a minority stake owner in the Devils and 76ers.

This could possibly include the Washington Commanders, the team he coached from 1981 until 1992 and then again from 2004 until 2007. Gibbs won three Super Bowl titles with Washington and will doubtless be hoping that the franchise sees some success with Josh Harris in the coming season.

