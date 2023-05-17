Commanders-bound Josh Harris forecasts $1.5 billion worth new stadium move following Dan Snyder's exit

With Dan Snyder transitioning ownership to Josh Harris, fans are bracing for a wave of changes for the organization. One such change getting some murmurs is about steps being taken to break ground on a new stadium, according to ESPN via Front Office Sports.

While the acquisition was no small transaction for Harris, the soon-to-be head of the team is reported to be in line for doubling revenue by 2031-2032, assuming no new stadium is made. However, it appears that the days of the team's current venue, FedEx Field, might be numbered.

The report estimates a new stadium to be in place by 2031, with $1.5 billion in public funds already on deck. One would guess that additional funds could be raised if necessary via other means. That said, no final decision has been put in place.

Josh Harris' addition continues era of change for controversial Commanders

The franchise has been mired in controversy for quite some time. Owner Dan Snyder has been involved in scandal after scandal in his 24-year run as proprietor of the franchise. Unlike most professional sports teams, even the name of the franchise was seen as a swear word for large chunks of the public.

After decades of public pressure, the franchise elected to change its name in what have become the twilight years of the Snyder era. After the 2019 season, the Washington Redskins retired their name and became the Washington Football Team. Heading into the change, most knew it would only be a placeholder name, but fans and pundits criticized the decision.

Still, the name stuck around for two full seasons. Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the franchise announced it had finally found its new name, the Washington Commanders, prompting more jokes from the community.

One of the biggest jokes making the rounds was nicknaming the franchise the "Commies," leaving many speechless that the US Capitol's team could have the same name as one of the biggest enemies in the history of the country. Either way, the name appears to be stuck to the team for the long haul as its new owner prepares for his inaugural season.

