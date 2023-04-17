"The worst owner" - Peter King flames Dan Snyder in brutal takedown of controversial Washington Commanders owner

With Dan Snyder's days numbered as the owner of the Washington Commanders, many are taking the time left to let the door hit him on the way out.

One of the first to get a shot in this week was Peter King in his "Football Morning in America" article posted on Pro Football Talk. Here's how he put it:

"For the record, Snyder has been the worst owner in the NFL for the last quarter-century of NFL history. The scandals are one thing, and they matter."

Will Josh Harris' team make the playoffs in 2023?

King continued by explaining how the scandals created a situation that turned off a top-tier NFL fanbase:

"But it’s how the scandals were handled and the besmirching of the team's legacy and the endless badness that have turned off a top-five fanbase in NFL history, so that now a Washington fan simply will not care about pro football in the nation’s capital again until Snyder goes away."

Dan Snyder's scandalous history with Commanders detailed

According to the Washington Post and the New York Times via SB Nation, Dan Snyder has been accused of sexual harassment and making comments of a sexual nature. The Washington Commanders owner has also been accused of overseeing a toxic workplace and allowing it to continue.

Since 2009, reports have continued to surface of the goings-on inside the walls of the facility and at various events regarding the abuse of the team's cheerleaders. So many reports and accusations surfaced that the United States federal government got involved around the turn of the decade.

As the investigation continued in the 2020s, media outlets covered the events extensively and often disproportionately to other teams with a similar winning percentage. Seemingly, for every article written about the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and other top teams, there was a report on Snyder's scandals with the Washington Commanders.

Will Josh Harris be able to sanitize the Commanders' reputation?

