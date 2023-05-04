Cedric Tillman 40 time vs Jonathan Mingo 40 time: Which star WR comes out on top?

Cedric Tillman and Jonathan Mingo are just two of the 33 wide receivers selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns chose Tillman in the third round (74th overall), while Mingo went to the Carolina Panthers in the second round (39th overall).

Their respective 40-yard dash times could have significantly affected their draft position. Mingo completed the drill at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in 4.46 seconds.

Meanwhile, Tillman finished in 4.54 seconds. However, Knox News writer Adam Sparks claimed he ran the 40 during Tennessee’s Pro Day in an unofficial 3.89 seconds.

Adam Sparks @AdamSparks Cedric Tillman 40-yard dash



My unofficial hand time was 3.89. Time it for yourself at home. Cedric Tillman 40-yard dashMy unofficial hand time was 3.89. Time it for yourself at home. https://t.co/iAnnJhgjYr

Mingo played four seasons at Ole Miss, becoming Second Team All-SEC last season. In 2022, he established a school record of 247 yards against the Vanderbilt Commodores. He finished his final year for the Rebels with 51 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns. The Mississippi native completed his college football career with 112 catches, 1,758 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cedric Jashon Tillman is the son of Cedric Cornell Tillman, who also played wide receiver in the NFL from 1992 to 1995. He maximized his five-year eligibility with the Volunteers.

His best season came in 2021 when he tallied 64 catches for 1081 yards and 12 touchdowns. Unfortunately, an ankle injury limited him to only six games in his final year at Tennessee.

How Jonathan Mingo and Cedric Tillman can help their respective teams

Cedric Tillman and Jonathan Mingo are tall wide receivers who can dominate smaller defensive backs. It will also be easier for their quarterbacks to see them downfield.

After losing D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears, Mingo will be another addition to the Panthers’ receiving corps. Moore was part of the trade package that gave Carolina the first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

That selection allowed the Panthers to select former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The future is bright for the franchise if Young and Mingo can develop on-field chemistry.

Jonathan Mingo might not be the fastest wideout around. However, given his muscular build and impeccable focus on ball tracking, he can be an effective slot receiver who will be tough to contain. He could also be an extra blocker during rushing plays for Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders.

Meanwhile, Tillman will join a Browns team that needs more targets for Deshaun Watson downfield. While Cleveland acquired Elijah Moore to pair with Amari Cooper, it’s still not enough because the receiving units of other AFC North teams are stacked.

Tillman’s height allows Watson to place the ball in angles only he can catch. Aside from his wide catch radius, he adjusts to the ball and fights for contested catches. Opposing defenses cannot risk double-teaming Cooper because then Tillman can make them pay. His playmaking abilities will also give Nick Chubb more room to operate.

The Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns won’t play against each other in 2023.

