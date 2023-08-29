CeeDee Lamb fantasy outlook: Should you pick Cowboys WR in 2023?

CeeDee Lamb has clearly established himself as the top wide receiver in the Dallas Cowboys' high-powered offense. The Cowboys have ranked toward the top of the NFL in offensive production in recent years, and Lamb is one of the reasons why. This has also resulted in him becoming one of the elite receiving options in fantasy football, especially considering his overall volume of targets.

With the 2023 NFL season right around the corner, few wide receivers have more upside than CeeDee Lamb in fantasy football. He has increased his output every year and could take another step forward this year as he just now seems to be hitting the absolute prime of his career.

CeeDee Lamb's 2023 fantasy outlook

CeeDee Lamb finished the 2022 NFL season ranked as the WR7 in fantasy football. He also posted his best statistical season during his three years in the NFL so far, improving each year in different categories. His constant improvements on the football field, as well as on the stat sheet, are a big reason behind his fantasy projections skyrocketing.

As the unchallenged top receiving target for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, Lamb set new career highs with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He was also targeted 156 times, the most in any season of his career, while ranking among the top 10 players in the NFL. All four statistical categories have improved from one year to the next, potentially setting up a massive 2023 campaign.

In addition to the implied step forward based on his history, CeeDee Lamb has many reasons why he realistically has the overall WR1 ceiling in fantasy football this year, while still having an extremely safe floor. His chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott is undeniable as the Cowboys' passing scheme is completely designed around Lamb. There's no legitimate reason to believe that won't be the case again in 2023.

Is CeeDee Lamb a good pick in fantasy football this year?

CeeDee Lamb holds the rare distinction of being the unquestioned top target in a traditionally high-powered passing offense without any legitimate threat to challenge his targets. Other elite wide receivers like Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs will enter the 2023 NFL season in relatively similar situations. Each of them has been the WR1 in fantasy football in the past, so maybe this is Lamb's year to stake his claim.

The Dallas Cowboys lost two of their key offensive contributors during the offseason in Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz. This means additional offensive touches are available in their offensive design this year. While they added Brandin Cooks, Lamb is the top candidate to see even more of an uptick in usage. Considering he was already targeted more than 150 times last year, this could signal that he's ready to take the next step into the top tier of fantasy wide receivers.

For managers who prefer using their top fantasy draft picks on players with the safest floors, Lamb makes for an excellent choice. Making his value even better is the fact that he also qualifies as an elite pick for drafters seeking the highest ceilings.

Where should you draft CeeDee Lamb this year?

CeeDee Lamb currently ranks as the WR6 and 12th overall player in 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. This means he's often being selected at the end of the first round or the beginning of the second round in most fantasy drafts this year, depending on the league format and scoring settings.

The 2023 fantasy football season appears to be placing more of a premium on wide receivers than in any other year. Players like Lamb are a big reason behind the continuing rise of the dominant passing attacks in the NFL. Similarly, many teams have transitioned to a committee approach to their running back position, lowering their overall positional value in fantasy football.

Lamb holds a similar ADP to other top wide receivers such as Davante Adams and AJ Brown. Adams is aging and playing with a new quarterback again, while Brown will compete with DeVonta Smith for targets in much more of a run-first offense. Lamb's situation appears to be much more favorable than each of them.

It's entirely reasonable to target Lamb in the second half of the first round of 2023 fantasy drafts. He carries more than enough upside to serve as the WR1 on just about any fantasy roster, regardless of the scoring settings, but carries even more value in growingly popular PPR leagues.

