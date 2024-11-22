CeeDee Lamb injury status: Latest on Cowboys WR for Week 12 Fantasy Football

CeeDee Lamb's health has become a concern for Dallas Cowboys fans. They are coming off back-to-back 34-point losses and will face the Washington Commanders in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.

Friday is a crucial day to know whether injured players will take the field on the weekend, but Lamb's status remains unclear. The Cowboys had a lengthy injury report for the Commanders game, which included Lamb, fellow wide receiver Brandin Cooks and tight end Jake Ferguson.

CeeDee Lamb injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reported that Lamb practiced today, as he was expected to take the field on Sunday.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Mike Garafolo confirmed the news, sharing the team's injury report that shows Lamb didn't get a designation for Sunday's matchup. More than that, coach Mike McCarthy said that Lamb will play "if he looks and feels good" on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

After Dak Prescott went down with an injury, CeeDee Lamb is the best player on the Cowboys roster. Naturally, he's been Cooper Rush's main target. He caught eight passes for 93 receiving yards against the Houston Texans on Monday. In Week 10, he caught six passes against the Eagles but only made 21 receiving yards from that.

After a stellar 2023 season, CeeDee Lamb hasn't matched that performance this year but remains reliable when it matters most. Despite the Cowboys' 3-7 record and slim playoff hopes, Lamb continues to give his all on the field.

Jerry Jones makes admission about Cowboys' underwhelming season

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared his thoughts on the 2024 season, noting the team has endured challenging years before. However, he said no one expected this season to be so difficult.

"We won one game my first year," Jones told reporters on Monday. "One. And so, have we had rough seasons? Yes. Yeah, I've been around. Certainly, we have. And we've had other tough years.

"And this one, we didn't anticipate the record. And the way we're playing right now, we wouldn't have anticipated that. But, not, this isn't -- you all have heard me tell these old stories until you're sick -- but not, you stay in this league long enough, you'll have times like this."

Dallas entered the season with a limited roster, and after injuries hit players, the situation became more complex.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.