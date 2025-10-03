CeeDee Lamb injury update: Will Cowboys WR be available for fantasy football Week 5?

CeeDee Lamb missed the Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury. The perennial Pro Bowler is typically Dak Prescott's primary target, and the Cowboys were forced to explore other routes against the high-flying Packers.With the Cowboys set to return to action against the New York Jets in Week 5, let's examine Lamb's availability for the contest.Will CeeDee Lamb be available for fantasy football Week 5?No, CeeDee Lamb will not be available for fantasy football in Week 5. The superstar wide receiver is still recovering from the ankle injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.According to Fantasy Footballers, Lamb was a non-participant at team practice on Thursday. He hasn't been able to feature in drills since picking up a high left-ankle sprain in the Week 3 defeat to Ben Johnson's Bears.The Athletic reported that Lamb was able to partake in rehabilitation work for a second consecutive day on Thursday. However, he's currently trending toward missing a consecutive game in the ongoing regular season.Who'll replace CeeDee Lamb in Week 5?With CeeDee Lamb likely to miss his team's Week 5 game, Cowboys coach Ben Schottenheimer must resort to alternative routes. Expect wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson to feature heavily in the passing offense.Pickens and Ferguson shone in the Packers showdown, and they were key in Dallas avoiding defeat against one of the best-drilled teams in the NFC. Pickens recorded a stat line of eight catches, 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Ferguson posted seven catches, 40 receiving yards and one TD.Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Ryan Flournoy factor to get extra targets in Week 5. Tolbert is the team's regular WR3, while Turpin and Flournoy are typically backups. The three of them could be crucial in the team staying competitive moving forward.Furthermore, Jerry Jones' team recently added a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver to its practice squad. According to Yahoo Sports, Parris Campbell was signed on Tuesday.Campbell is fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Campbell could be elevated to the active roster depending on the availability of the current wideouts and Lamb's injury status in the foreseeable future.