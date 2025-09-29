CeeDee Lamb sends 2-word message to Micah Parsons after Packers LB swaps jersey with rival Trevon Diggs in Cowboys’ Week 4 game vs. Packers

Micah Parsons returned to Dallas in Week 4 with a lot of emotion. After the Cowboys and Packers tied 40-40 on Sunday Night Football, Parsons walked over to his old teammate, Trevon Diggs, and swapped jerseys with him.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reposted BG Gridiron's Instagram post, capturing the moment.

"5L," Lamb wrote.

It was a slang for “Five Life," which means deep loyalty and love. Parsons and Diggs wrote a message on each jersey.

“Love you forever," Parsons wrote. "Stay blessed."

“To my brother, I’m super proud of you,” Diggs wrote.

Parsons and Diggs played together with Dallas from 2021 to 2024, and are close friends on and off the field.

It was Parsons’ first game against the Cowboys since they traded him to Green Bay in August. He played well, with three tackles, three quarterback hits and a big sack in overtime that stopped Dak Prescott from winning the game.

Dallas traded Parsons after contract talks broke down. In return, the team received defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks.

Micah Parsons gets warning from CeeDee Lamb ahead of Cowboys’ Week 4 game vs. Packers

Before Micah Parsons faced the Cowboys in Week 4 as a member of the Packers, CeeDee Lamb sent a subtle warning. He reminded his former teammate that Dallas wasn’t going to take it easy on him.

"It's going to be weird, it's going to be conflicting and I hope he's not on the backfield in two seconds," Lamb said after pratice on Sept. 2.

After Parsons was traded on Aug. 28, Lamb seemed upset. He reacted via his Instagram Story, sharing an emoji face shedding a tear alongside a picture of Parsons in Packers uniform.

The duo played together for three full seasons. Lamb was drafted in 2020 and Parsons in 2021.

