WATCH: "Never won a Super Bowl but my name still ring" - Chad Ochocinco burns Lil Wayne in unexpected freestyle battle

Chad Johnson aka Chad Ochocinco was a star wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals on and off the field. He even had his own reality TV show at one time called Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch. Now, the former NFL wideout has taken his talents to co-hosting the podcast I Am Athlete. The podcast tackles many topics from an athlete's point of view, including discussing sports and culture.

On the latest podcast, Ochocinco’s guest, rapper Lil’ Wayne, was witness to the former NFL player’s skills as he tried his hand at rapping.

"Put me in the game, coach. It’s not a game, coach,

"Never won a Super Bowl, but my name still ring."

Chad Ochocinco Johnson spits impromptu rhyme session with Lil Wayne

While wearing a double A (Apple MacIntosh and Oakland A’s) jacket, Chad Johnson challenged Lil Wayne to a freestyle rap battle where Johnson took the first shot. To Lil Wayne’s surprise, Johnson came prepared with beats. Johnson’s verse was short but sweet. He spouted his line, “Never won Super Bowl but my name still ring,” a couple of times before Lil Wayne joined in approval. Johnson only then simply had to say that that’s all the lyrics he had to offer, and that it should be enough.

“That’s it. That’s all you need right there.”

Lil’ Wayne looked like he was impressed. Perhaps Johnson has found a new career post NFL. The talented wide receiver played in the NFL from 2001 - 2012, where he spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals drafted him in round 2 with the 36th pick in that round. Johnson also briefly played for the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. Johnson was a 3-time NFL first-team All-Pro and a 6-time Pro Bowler.

Although he never won a Super Bowl, as he stated in his rhymes, Johnson did make the Bengals a must-watch team long before Joe Burrow's ascension. Chad Ochocinco Johnson has gone on to do a wide variety of things including acting, the WWE, Dancing with the Stars, and even professional bull riding. For now, the former NFL wide receiver hosts I Am Athlete with former NFL stars Brandon Marshall, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor.

Edited by Windy Goodloe