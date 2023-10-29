Chargers vs. Bears SNF Week 8 Predictions, Odds, and Picks - October 29 | NFL 2023 Season

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Chicago Bears in a Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams have struggled a bit through the first seven weeks of the season, winning two games each along the way.

While this may not be so surprising for the Bears, who finished last season with the worst NFL record, it is for the Chargers, who appeared in the NFL Playoffs. Los Angeles will look to get back on track in a favorable matchup at home against a backup quarterback.

Justin Fields has already been ruled out for the contest, so rookie Tyson Bagent will be making the second start of his career. This can potentially play a major role in the outcome, as he will have to duel with superstar Justin Herbert and his high-powred passing attack.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: Game Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) vs. Chicago Bears (2-5)

Date & Time: October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: Betting Odds

Spread

Bears +9.5 (-110)

Chargers -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bears +380

Chargers -500

Total

Over 46 (-108)

Under 46 (-112)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: Picks

The Chargers have an excellent matchup in Week 8 as their high-powered offense faces off against one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL and they get to do so in their home stadium. Keenan Allen is currently averaging nearly 96 yards per game this year and could go off in this favorable matchup. Betting him to go over his line of 82.5 receiving yards is a solid play.

For the Bears, they will be led by Tyson Bagent, who will likely need to pass the ball often to keep up with the Chargers. He will likely look for top wide receiver DJ Moore as often as possible. Betting Moore to go over 4.5 receptions has great value this week. He has eclipsed that number five times during the 2023 NFL season, including in each of the past four games.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: NFL Injury Report

Injury Report

Bears

QB Justin Fields (thumb), OUT

OG Nate Davis (ankle), OUT

CB Terell Smith (illness), OUT

S Jaquan Brisker (illness), OUT

S Eddie Jackson (foot), Questionable

OG Dan Feeney (knee), Questionable

Chargers

WR Josh Palmer (knee), Questionable

TE Gerald Everett (hip), Questionable

WR Jalen Guyton (knee), Questionable

CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), Questionable

S Alohi Gilman (heel), Questionable

DT Otito Ogbonnia (knee), Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: Head-to-Head

The Chargers and Bears have faced off against each other just 13 times in NFL history. As they play in different conferences, they have only played about once in every four years, on average. The Bears currently hold a 7-6 advantage in all-time series, so the Chargers will be looking to even things up.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears: Prediction

This particular is a tall order for the Bears, attempting to go on the road with a backup quarterback and face off against a superior team in its stadium. Their best bet to win is by trying to keep the game low scoring by running the ball and controlling the clock as they stand little chance in a shootout.

That's still much easier said than done, especially with how much their defense has struggled. Justin Herbert should have no problem moving his offense down the field, potentially making this a long day for the Bears. The NFL is all about matchups, and this specific situation is an extremely favorable one for the Chargers.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Bears 17