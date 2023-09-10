Chargers vs Dolphins prediction and betting tips - NFL Week 1, September 10, 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins will face off in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. This is expected to be one of the most exciting games on the opening slate, featuring two of the most high-powered offenses in the league. Both teams also made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last year, and further improved during the offseason, so this is a premier AFC clash.

The game will take place at 4:25 PM ET and will be hosted by the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. It offers potentially one of the most entertaining games in Week 1, as well as several betting angles for additional interest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chargers vs Dolphins Prediction

Austin Ekeler

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The most widely accepted expectation for this Week 1 matchup of the 2023 NFL season is that plenty of points should be scored. In fact, according to the betting, line, this is projected to be the highest-scoring game of the week. That should come as no surprise, especially considering the offenses and quarterbacks that will face off.

Justin Herbert has been one of the most productive passers in the NFL during his career so far. He could take yet another step forward this year after he gets all of his offensive weapons back. Los Angeles also selected Quentin Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft, further improving their already elite offense.

Miami will be happy to have Tua Tagovailoa back and healthy after he dealt with multiple concussions last year. He's also returning all of his offensive weapons and could be the difference in this game. The Dolphins won each of their first eight games last season when Tagovailoa wasn't injured. If he can stay healthy, they will be a challenge for any team to beat.

Prediction: Dolphins 27 - Chargers 21

Chargers vs Dolphins Betting Tips

The Dolphins are currently listed as a three-point underdog in this matchup, making them an excellent bet against the spread. They could realistically win this game, so taking the free points is valuable. Savvy bettors may also capitalize on the opportunity to wager Miami on the money line, where they get plus-odds for their bet.

While this is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games of the week, including having the highest betting total of 51, there may be an opportunity to actually bet the under. Week 1 often results in lower-scoring games as teams get into their early-season rhythm. Also, when they faced off last season in Week 14, they surprisingly totaled just 40 points.

FanDuel Promo Code: Score $200 to start NFL Season with $5 Bet

Chargers vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

Justin Herbert

The Dolphins and LA Chargers have faced off against each other 36 times in NFL history, including four times in the NFL Playoffs. Miami currently holds the all-time edge with a slight 19-17 record advantage. Most of their meetings have been during the regular season, with their last postseason clash coming all the way back in 1995.

Most importantly, the two teams have faced off twice since Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert were each selected during the 2020 NFL Draft. They have split those meetings with one victory each, so Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season will essentially serve as a rubber match.

Where to watch Chargers vs Dolphins

The game will kick off at approximately 4:25 PM ET on Sunday September 10th during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. It will be broadcast nationally on the CBS network and can also be seen on several streaming services, including the following.

NFL+

Paramount+

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube Primetime

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

fuboTV

Hulu+ Live TV