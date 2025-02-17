Charvarius Ward landing spots: Top 4 teams that should pursue Super Bowl-winning CB in 2025 NFL free agency

As NFL free agency approaches on March 12, San Francisco 49ers CB Charvarius Ward stands out as the premier defensive back hitting the open market. The Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro cornerback from 2023 is generating significant interest across the league.

At 28, Ward's resume includes a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 season, followed by three strong seasons with the 49ers defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ward's coverage skills remain elite, even after what they described as a "down year" in 2024. This hasn't diminished his market value, with Spotrac projecting him to sign a three-year contract worth approximately $46 million.

Teams lining up for Charvarius Ward's services

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Based on recent reports, four teams have emerged as logical landing spots for the veteran cornerback:

1. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts need defensive reinforcement after finishing 24th in scoring defense and 29th in yards allowed during the 2024 season. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus called Ward the Colts' "dream offseason signing," noting how well the cornerback would fit new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme.

"Upgrading at cornerback is on the docket, and an experienced and savvy option like Ward would fit well in Anarumo's scheme," Cameron wrote on Monday. "2024 was a down year for the 28-year-old, but he isn't far removed from a career-best 86.5 PFF coverage grade in 2023."

2. Buffalo Bills

The Bills may lose cornerback Rasul Douglas to free agency. According to Spotrac, Douglas is projected to command $11.9 million annually - likely beyond Buffalo's comfort zone given their salary cap constraints.

Charvarius Ward would represent an upgrade over Douglas, leading the NFL with 23 passes defensed during his Pro Bowl 2023 campaign. However, Buffalo's tight financial situation means they'd need to prioritize cornerback over other positions to make this signing work.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams present an interesting possibility for Ward, especially since signing him would weaken their NFC West rival. As reported by KTLA on Sunday, the Rams have more financial flexibility this offseason compared to previous years.

The Rams' defense is "trending up" with young talent on their defensive line generating pressure, creating favorable conditions for cornerbacks. This combination of divisional strategy and scheme fit makes Los Angeles a compelling destination.

4. New York Giants

The Giants round out the top landing spots, with both Pro Football Focus and the 33rd Team identifying Charvarius Ward as an ideal fit. The Giants' secondary struggled significantly in 2024, finishing 26th in team coverage grade, according to PFF.

"The Giants' secondary desperately needs reinforcements after finishing 26th in team coverage grade last season," PFF noted on Feb 11. "Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's heavy use of Cover-3 (35.6%, eighth-highest in 2024) aligns well with Ward's strengths. Over his career, he's allowed just 0.83 yards per coverage snap in Cover-3."

The 33rd Team projects Ward to sign a three-year, $45 million deal. This significant investment would give New York a legitimate #1 cornerback to match division rivals' top receivers.

Last season with San Francisco, Charvarius Ward played in 12 games due to injury but remained productive when available. He recorded 54 combined tackles, one tackle for loss and seven passes defended.

