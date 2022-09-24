Chicago Bears' full 17 Head Coach history and Ranking the Top 5

The Chicago Bears are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. They have been in existence since 1920, when the legendary George Halas was their head coach. The team has remained in the NFL for more than 100 years. Matt Eberflus is their current head coach, after taking over for Matt Nagy.

The Bears have had 17 different head coaches in the franchise's history, with three of them being members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Among them all, they have combined to win nine NFL championships, including one Super Bowl ring from the 1985 season.

Chicago Bears head coach history table

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus

Here is the complete list of Chicago Bears head coaches since the team's inception.

Coach Years Regular season record Playoff record Championships George Halas 1920 - 1929, 1933 - 1942, 1946 - 1955, 1958 - 1967 318 - 148 - 31 6 - 3 6 Ralph Jones 1930 - 1932 24 - 10 - 7 0 - 0 1 Hunk Anderson 1942 - 1945 23 - 11 - 2 1 - 1 1 Luke Johnsos 1942 - 1945 23 - 11 - 2 1 - 1 1 Paddy Driscoll 1956 - 1957 14 - 9 - 1 0 - 1 0 Jim Dooley 1968 - 1971 20 - 36 0 - 0 0 Abe Gibron 1972 - 1974 11 - 30 - 1 0 - 0 0 Jack Pardee 1975 - 1977 20 - 22 0 - 1 0 Neill Armstrong 1978 - 1981 30 - 34 0 - 1 0 Mike Ditka 1982 - 1992 106 - 62 6 - 6 1 Dave Wannstedt 1993 - 1998 40 - 56 1 - 1 0 Dick Jauron 1999 - 2003 35 - 45 0 - 1 0 Lovie Smith 2004 - 2012 81 - 63 3 - 3 0 Marc Trestman 2013 - 2014 13 - 19 0 - 0 0 John Fox 2015 - 2017 14 - 34 0 - 0 0 Matt Nagy 2018 - 2021 34 - 31 0 - 2 0 Matt Eberflus 2022 - present 1 - 1 0 - 0 0

Chicago Bears head coach history

George Halas

George Halas is the first head coach in Chicago Bears history. He coached the team for 40 non-consecutive years between 1920 and 1967, winning six NFL championships along the way.

He is considered one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, ranking second all-time in career wins with 324, including in the postseason.

Ralph Jones

Ralph Jones coached the Bears for three seasons, winning one NFL championship. It was achieved by having the best regular season record in 1931, when there were no postseason games.

Hunk Anderson and Luke Johnsos

The pair of Luke Johnsos and Hunk Anderson were co-head coaches for the Bears between 1942 and 1945. The tandem combined to win 24 of their 38 total games, including an NFL championship.

Paddy Driscoll

While Paddy Driscoll is an NFL legend for his accomplishments as a player and assistant coach, he remained the head coach of the Chicago Bears for just two seasons. This was between 1956 and 1957, losing his only postseason game.

Jim Dooley

Jim Dooley remained with the Bears from 1968 to 1971, but won just 20 of his 56 games as the head coach. He failed to appear in a single postseason game.

Abe Gibron

Abe Gibron struggled as the head coach of the Bears from 1972 to 1974, earning just 11 wins across 32 games. His .274 winning percantage is the worst in franchise history.

Jack Pardee

Jack Pardee posted a mediocre 20-23 overall record as the head coach of the Bears from 1975 to 1977. He helped the team reach the playoffs once, but they were eliminated in their first game.

Neill Armstrong

Neill Armostrong held the Chicago Bears head coaching job from 1978 to 1981. He recorded a 30-35 overall record across four seasons in his position, including losing his only postseason game.

Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka is one of the most successful head coaches in Chicago Bears history. He remained with the team for 11 seasons between 1982 and 1992, accumulating 112 total wins, including six in the playoffs. He helped the Bears win their only Super Bowl ring following the 1985 NFL season.

Dave Wannstedt

Dave Wannstedt remained with the Bears from 1993 to 1998, winning 41 of his 98 total games along the way. He helped the team reach the playoffs once and won his first postseason game before being eliminated in his second one.

Dick Jauron

Dick Jauron was the head coach of the Bears for five seasons between 1999 and 2003. He won just 35 games in 81 tries, including losing the only game he coached during the playoffs.

Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith had one of the most successful runs in Chicago Bears head coach history. He totaled 84 wins from 2004 to 2012, including in the playoffs, the third most in franchise history. He coached six playoff games for the Bears and won three of them.

Marc Trestman

Marc Trestman lasted just two seasons as the Bears head coach from 2013 to 2014. He posted just a 13-19 overall record and failed to make an appearance in the NFL playoffs.

John Fox

While John Fox put together a solid career as a head coach, he struggled during his three seasons with the Bears from 2015 to 2017. He could only manage 14 wins across 48 games with Chicago and never made the playoffs.

Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy has found mixed success as the head coach of the Bears. He posted a winning 34-33 overall record and helped the team reach the playoffs twice in his four seasons between 2018 and 2021, but failed to record a postseason victory.

Matt Eberflus

Matt Eberflus is the most recent name in Chicago Bears head coach history. He took over the job prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season. It will be his first opportunity as an NFL head coach.

Top 5 head coaches of the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith

#5 - Luke Johnsos and Hunk Anderson

Years: 1942 - 1945

Record: 24-12-2

Honors: 1 NFL Championship

Luke Johnsos and Hunk Anderson co-head coached the Chicago Bears for four seasons prior to the NFL's official merger with the AFL. They helped the franchise make it all the way to the NFL championship game twice in their four years in charge. They came away with a victory and a trophy in one of them.

#4 - Ralph Jones

Years: 1930 - 1932

Record: 24-10-7

Honors: 1 NFL Championship

Ralph Jones had a relatively short but highly successful run as the head coach of the Bears. He lasted just three seasons with the team, but racked up 24 wins and one championship. His .706 winning percentage is the best in franchise history.

#3 - Lovie Smith

Years: 2004 - 2012

Record: 84 - 66

Honors: 3 playoff wins

Lovie Smith had one of the longest and most successful runs of any head coach in Bears history. He lasted just one year shy of a decade in his position, coaching 150 total games and winning 84 of them, including three in the postseason.

#2 - Mike Ditka

Years: 1982 - 1992

Record: 112 - 68

Honors: Super Bowl ring, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears Ring of Honor

Mike Ditka is an absolute legend of the Bears organization, having successful careers as a player and as a head coach. He lasted more than a decade as the head coach, helping the Bears win their only Super Bowl ring in franchise history. That championship team following the 1985 NFL season is considered one of the greatest single-season teams in NFL history.

#1 - George Halas

Years: 1920 - 1967

Record: 324 - 151

Honors: 6 NFL Championships, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears Ring of Honor

The history of the Chicago Bears organization can't be written without George Halas being a major part of the entire story. He was the head coach of the team for 40 seasons spanning 47 years, winning six championships along the way. He is one of the most successful head coaches in NFL history, totlaing the second-most of any coach ever.

