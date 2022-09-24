Chicago Bears' full 17 Head Coach history and Ranking the Top 5

The Chicago Bears are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. They have been in existence since 1920, when the legendary George Halas was their head coach. The team has remained in the NFL for more than 100 years. Matt Eberflus is their current head coach, after taking over for Matt Nagy.
The Bears have had 17 different head coaches in the franchise's history, with three of them being members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Among them all, they have combined to win nine NFL championships, including one Super Bowl ring from the 1985 season.
Chicago Bears head coach history table
Here is the complete list of Chicago Bears head coaches since the team's inception.
Chicago Bears head coach history
George Halas
George Halas is the first head coach in Chicago Bears history. He coached the team for 40 non-consecutive years between 1920 and 1967, winning six NFL championships along the way.
He is considered one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, ranking second all-time in career wins with 324, including in the postseason.
Ralph Jones
Ralph Jones coached the Bears for three seasons, winning one NFL championship. It was achieved by having the best regular season record in 1931, when there were no postseason games.
Hunk Anderson and Luke Johnsos
The pair of Luke Johnsos and Hunk Anderson were co-head coaches for the Bears between 1942 and 1945. The tandem combined to win 24 of their 38 total games, including an NFL championship.
Paddy Driscoll
While Paddy Driscoll is an NFL legend for his accomplishments as a player and assistant coach, he remained the head coach of the Chicago Bears for just two seasons. This was between 1956 and 1957, losing his only postseason game.
Jim Dooley
Jim Dooley remained with the Bears from 1968 to 1971, but won just 20 of his 56 games as the head coach. He failed to appear in a single postseason game.
Abe Gibron
Abe Gibron struggled as the head coach of the Bears from 1972 to 1974, earning just 11 wins across 32 games. His .274 winning percantage is the worst in franchise history.
Jack Pardee
Jack Pardee posted a mediocre 20-23 overall record as the head coach of the Bears from 1975 to 1977. He helped the team reach the playoffs once, but they were eliminated in their first game.
Neill Armstrong
Neill Armostrong held the Chicago Bears head coaching job from 1978 to 1981. He recorded a 30-35 overall record across four seasons in his position, including losing his only postseason game.
Mike Ditka
Mike Ditka is one of the most successful head coaches in Chicago Bears history. He remained with the team for 11 seasons between 1982 and 1992, accumulating 112 total wins, including six in the playoffs. He helped the Bears win their only Super Bowl ring following the 1985 NFL season.
Dave Wannstedt
Dave Wannstedt remained with the Bears from 1993 to 1998, winning 41 of his 98 total games along the way. He helped the team reach the playoffs once and won his first postseason game before being eliminated in his second one.
Dick Jauron
Dick Jauron was the head coach of the Bears for five seasons between 1999 and 2003. He won just 35 games in 81 tries, including losing the only game he coached during the playoffs.
Lovie Smith
Lovie Smith had one of the most successful runs in Chicago Bears head coach history. He totaled 84 wins from 2004 to 2012, including in the playoffs, the third most in franchise history. He coached six playoff games for the Bears and won three of them.
Marc Trestman
Marc Trestman lasted just two seasons as the Bears head coach from 2013 to 2014. He posted just a 13-19 overall record and failed to make an appearance in the NFL playoffs.
John Fox
While John Fox put together a solid career as a head coach, he struggled during his three seasons with the Bears from 2015 to 2017. He could only manage 14 wins across 48 games with Chicago and never made the playoffs.
Matt Nagy
Matt Nagy has found mixed success as the head coach of the Bears. He posted a winning 34-33 overall record and helped the team reach the playoffs twice in his four seasons between 2018 and 2021, but failed to record a postseason victory.
Matt Eberflus
Matt Eberflus is the most recent name in Chicago Bears head coach history. He took over the job prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season. It will be his first opportunity as an NFL head coach.
Top 5 head coaches of the Chicago Bears
#5 - Luke Johnsos and Hunk Anderson
Years: 1942 - 1945
Record: 24-12-2
Honors: 1 NFL Championship
Luke Johnsos and Hunk Anderson co-head coached the Chicago Bears for four seasons prior to the NFL's official merger with the AFL. They helped the franchise make it all the way to the NFL championship game twice in their four years in charge. They came away with a victory and a trophy in one of them.
#4 - Ralph Jones
Years: 1930 - 1932
Record: 24-10-7
Honors: 1 NFL Championship
Ralph Jones had a relatively short but highly successful run as the head coach of the Bears. He lasted just three seasons with the team, but racked up 24 wins and one championship. His .706 winning percentage is the best in franchise history.
#3 - Lovie Smith
Years: 2004 - 2012
Record: 84 - 66
Honors: 3 playoff wins
Lovie Smith had one of the longest and most successful runs of any head coach in Bears history. He lasted just one year shy of a decade in his position, coaching 150 total games and winning 84 of them, including three in the postseason.
#2 - Mike Ditka
Years: 1982 - 1992
Record: 112 - 68
Honors: Super Bowl ring, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears Ring of Honor
Mike Ditka is an absolute legend of the Bears organization, having successful careers as a player and as a head coach. He lasted more than a decade as the head coach, helping the Bears win their only Super Bowl ring in franchise history. That championship team following the 1985 NFL season is considered one of the greatest single-season teams in NFL history.
#1 - George Halas
Years: 1920 - 1967
Record: 324 - 151
Honors: 6 NFL Championships, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears Ring of Honor
The history of the Chicago Bears organization can't be written without George Halas being a major part of the entire story. He was the head coach of the team for 40 seasons spanning 47 years, winning six championships along the way. He is one of the most successful head coaches in NFL history, totlaing the second-most of any coach ever.