Chicago Bears' updated offensive depth chart after signing Breshad Perriman

Breshad Perriman and the Chicago Bears officially joined forces today as the receiver signed a contract with the organization. Perriman was released by the Detroit Lions earlier in the week.

Perriman brings his 4.3 speed to a wide receiver group that badly needed depth behind Allen Robinson following last week's cuts to the 53-man roster. He had a tough offseason in Detroit, but his impact in Chicago could be huge as a deep threat to Justin Fields whenever he becomes the starter quarterback.

Perriman's NFL career has been a touch disappointing so far. The Bears will be the former first-round wide receiver's seventh team in seven years.

Bears' offensive depth chart following Perriman's signing

QB - Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles

No surprise here, as Dalton was already announced as the starter for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Fans hoping to see Fields in action will have to wait a few more weeks, although we shouldn't expect the veteran to keep the starter spot for much longer.

RB - David Montgomery, Damien Williams, Khalil Herbert

Following Tarik Cohen's injury, Montgomery's status as the lead back remains untouchable and should stay so until Week 7, when Cohen will be able to return from the PUP list. It's a solid group, with Williams coming up as the third-down back and receiving option out of the backfield.

WR - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, Breshad Perriman, Nsimba Webster

Robinson is the star of the group, but it gets a little murky after him. Mooney seems to have solidified his status as a WR2, but Byrd and Perriman are decent options as well, as long as they don't have to produce like a WR1.

Goodwin should be the Week 1 starter in the slot, considering Perriman isn't used to playing inside. Perriman should be a prime backup option for when Robinson or Mooney go down, although his speed should see him earn a few targets during a game.

TE - Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet, Jesse James, JP Holtz

The Bears were bang average (19%) in their usage of 12 personnel in 2020, but these numbers should see a slight improvement this year with their weak offensive line and the need for max protections for when Fields steps onto the field.

Graham is not a superstar anymore, but he's still a solid option for this offense.

OL - Elijah Wilkerson, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi/ Jason Peters, Alex Bars, Lachavious Simmons, Larry Borom as backups

By far the worst positional group in the offense and the team as a whole, it's understandable if Nagy doesn't want to risk Justin Fields by playing the rookie against Aaron Donald in Week 1. It's a weak group overall and they need rookie Teven Jenkins back from injured reserve as soon as possible.

