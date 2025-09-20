  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 20, 2025 16:05 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown (Credits: Getty)

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The Bears are searching for their first win under coach Ben Johnson, and they'll look to put up a solid performance against Ben Schottenheimer's Cowboys.

Ad

With the game set to occur at Soldier Field, let's examine predictions, odds and picks for the Week 3 showdown.

Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys: Game Details

  • Date and Time: Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 4:25 pm ET
  • Game: Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys
  • Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Betting Odds

  • Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+106 FanDuel), Dallas Cowboys (-115 Bet365)
  • Spread: Chicago Bears +1.5 (-110 FanDuel), Dallas Cowboys -1 (-109 BetRivers)
  • Total: OVER 49.5 (-120 ESPNBet), UNDER 50.5 (-112 DraftKings)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys: Picks

Here's an interesting bit of information in the lead-up to the Bears versus the Cowboys game. Both QBs who have played against Ben Johnson's side have won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award. Dak Prescott is the next shot caller facing off against the Bears in the 2025 season.

The Bears have allowed 382.5 yards of total offense per game this season, and they're up against a Dallas Cowboys side with loads of offensive talent. There's Prescott at quarterback, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at wide receiver, and a rejuvenated Javonte Williams at running back.

Ad

CBS Sports has the Dallas Cowboys as a -1.5 pick for the Week 3 showdown.

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: NFL Injury Report

Chicago Bears injury report

  • Jaylon Johnson (groin), defensive back - Out
  • Jaylon Jones (hamstring), defensive back - Out
  • Kiran Amegadjie (elbow), offensive lineman - Out
  • Kyler Gordon (hamstring), defensive back - Out
  • T.J. Edwards (hamstring), linebacker - Out

Dallas Cowboys injury report

  • DaRon Bland (foot), cornerback - Out
  • KaVontae Turpin (neck), wide receiver - Unspecified
  • Trevon Diggs (illness), cornerback - Unspecified
Ad
Ad

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Prediction for Week 3

The Chicago Bears are still adapting to the Ben Johnson system. The Bears are yet to record a win, and it won't get easier against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys lost their first game of the season against defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, but bounced back to beat the New York Giants in Week 2. Next on their agenda is a Chicago side fresh off a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.

Our prediction is that the Dallas Cowboys will win by a 31-23 scoreline. There'll be passing and rushing touchdowns from both sides. However, the Cowboys should ultimately have too much firepower for the still-rebuilding Bears in Week 3.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications