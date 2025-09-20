Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The Bears are searching for their first win under coach Ben Johnson, and they'll look to put up a solid performance against Ben Schottenheimer's Cowboys.With the game set to occur at Soldier Field, let's examine predictions, odds and picks for the Week 3 showdown.Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys: Game DetailsDate and Time: Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 4:25 pm ETGame: Chicago Bears vs Dallas CowboysVenue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisChicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Betting OddsMoneyline: Chicago Bears (+106 FanDuel), Dallas Cowboys (-115 Bet365)Spread: Chicago Bears +1.5 (-110 FanDuel), Dallas Cowboys -1 (-109 BetRivers)Total: OVER 49.5 (-120 ESPNBet), UNDER 50.5 (-112 DraftKings)Chicago Bears vs Dallas Cowboys: PicksHere's an interesting bit of information in the lead-up to the Bears versus the Cowboys game. Both QBs who have played against Ben Johnson's side have won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award. Dak Prescott is the next shot caller facing off against the Bears in the 2025 season.The Bears have allowed 382.5 yards of total offense per game this season, and they're up against a Dallas Cowboys side with loads of offensive talent. There's Prescott at quarterback, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at wide receiver, and a rejuvenated Javonte Williams at running back.CBS Sports has the Dallas Cowboys as a -1.5 pick for the Week 3 showdown.Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: NFL Injury ReportChicago Bears injury reportJaylon Johnson (groin), defensive back - OutJaylon Jones (hamstring), defensive back - OutKiran Amegadjie (elbow), offensive lineman - OutKyler Gordon (hamstring), defensive back - OutT.J. Edwards (hamstring), linebacker - OutDallas Cowboys injury reportDaRon Bland (foot), cornerback - OutKaVontae Turpin (neck), wide receiver - UnspecifiedTrevon Diggs (illness), cornerback - UnspecifiedChicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys: Prediction for Week 3The Chicago Bears are still adapting to the Ben Johnson system. The Bears are yet to record a win, and it won't get easier against the Dallas Cowboys.The Dallas Cowboys lost their first game of the season against defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, but bounced back to beat the New York Giants in Week 2. Next on their agenda is a Chicago side fresh off a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.Our prediction is that the Dallas Cowboys will win by a 31-23 scoreline. There'll be passing and rushing touchdowns from both sides. However, the Cowboys should ultimately have too much firepower for the still-rebuilding Bears in Week 3.