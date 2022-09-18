Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 18, 2022 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. The Bears will be looking to defeat Aaron Rodgers for the first time since 2018 and the sixth time in his career.

13-2

40 TD

Surprisingly, the Bears will enter this game with a 1 - 0 record and the Packers a record of 0 - 1.

Last week, the Bears knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in dramatic fashion. Chicago trailed by three entering the fourth quarter but put up twelve points to take a 19 - 10 victory.

Minnesota demolished Green Bay in Week 1. The Packers only found the endzone once, and their defense let in a bundle. The Minnesota Vikings may be the team to beat in the NFC North after that 23 - 4 victory. However, bettors may remember the bad loss Green Bay took from New Orleans last year in Week 1, and then bounced back. I predicted last week's loss and I also expect a similar correction for the Packers.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers match details

Fixture: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 8:20 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers betting odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Bears +10 (-110) +385 Over 41.5 (-110) Packers -10 (-110) -500 Under 41.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers best picks

Aaron Rodgers didn't even eclipse two hundred yards last week. That's quite the accomplishment by the Minnesota defense. That dropped his prop for this week and opened up a beautiful opportunity for bettors. He will light up the Chicago defense.

Aaron Rodgers Over 248.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Aaron Jones racked up 799 rushing yards last season.

Aaron Jones had an incredibly off week last week, and his prop looks mighty appealing this week. Jones is more than capable of a fifty-yard receiving and rushing game. With his rushing prop sitting at 30, it's a great move.

Aaron Jones Over 53.5 Rushing Yards (-114) & Over 31.5 Recieving Yards (-114)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers prediction

As Rodgers once said to the Bears crowd - "I own you!" There are few things that are guaranteed in life, death, taxes, and Aaron Rodgers over the Bears. Green Bay may as well be playing a CFL team. This is a cakewalk game and the perfect bounce-back opportunity for the Packers.

Green Bay -10 (-110)

