Kansas City Chiefs depth chart: Josh Gordon's addition gives Patrick Mahomes another lethal weapon

The Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart is already one of the most impressive in the NFL. Now that they've signed Josh Gordon, the Chiefs' depth chart only gets more imposing.

Opposing defenses won't just have to defend against Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill anymore. Gordon's addition gives Kansas City a three-headed monster if he plays to his potential.

Gordon is just 30 years old and is fresh in terms of wear and tear on his body. He last played in 2019, when he had 426 yards in a limited role with two teams. His best season came in 2013 when he recorded 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

All things considered, Gordon is a perfect fit for Andy Reid's offense and gives Patrick Mahomes another weapon.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt , confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. https://t.co/nqpJXn3oni

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart after Josh Gordon's addition

The Chiefs' depth chart at wide receiver had Hill as their number one. Hill is the fastest player in the NFL and one of Mahomes' two favorite targets. Defenses have to keep at least one safety back at all times to watch Hill or risk being burned on the go routes to the endzone.

Hill went off in Week 1 for 197 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions. But in Weeks 2 and 3, he was quiet and kept in check by rival defenses. He's only had eight catches for 80 yards the past two weeks as defenses have chosen to lock him down.

Another reason Hill has been contained is the play of the other two wide receivers on the Chiefs' depth chart. Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are fast but have struggled at creating separation. Hardman has just 11 catches in three games, while Robinson has six.

Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz The margin of error for the Chiefs is much smaller now. Offensive line still growing into the unit they want. Outside of Hill and Kelce (two excellent options of course) not much reliable offense. Defense can’t hit the QB. Just have to take care of the ball and not shoot yourself The margin of error for the Chiefs is much smaller now. Offensive line still growing into the unit they want. Outside of Hill and Kelce (two excellent options of course) not much reliable offense. Defense can’t hit the QB. Just have to take care of the ball and not shoot yourself

Gordon gives the Chiefs depth chart a deep threat who can take pressure off Hill and Kelce

Gordon is a deep threat who averages 17.2 yards per reception in his career. That stat has him tied for 51st in NFL history in yards per catch.

PFF @PFF Josh Gordon leads the NFL in yards per reception since 2012 (17.2) Josh Gordon leads the NFL in yards per reception since 2012 (17.2) https://t.co/Y1gDQRfzPw

The Chiefs depth chart lacked a bigger body receiver to replace what Sammy Watkins produced for them. Gordon, though, is 6' 3" and 225 pounds.

Outside of Kelce, the Chiefs' depth chart lacked a player Mahomes could throw a jump-ball to. He's not going to juke defenders out of their cleats, but he'll be effective at whatever Reid draws up for him. Gordon will start on the Chiefs' practice squad as he gets familiar with the offense and the Chiefs' terminology.

Gordon's signing is a big boost to the Chiefs' depth chart. Gordon doesn't have to be a star in this role. He just needs to complement Hill's skill set and stay on the field. He's been given another chance to revive his career. It's up to him to take the ball and run with it.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha