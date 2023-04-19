Travis Kelce has had an exciting offseason since he and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. He hosted "Saturday Night Live" which received rave reviews and just a few weeks ago he threw out the first pitch on Opening Day at the Cleveland Guardians game.

The first pitch, however, didn't go as per plan, with the ball bouncing and flying towards starting pitcher Shane Bieber who was tasked with catching the pitch.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Travis Kelce just threw one of the worst first pitches ever Travis Kelce just threw one of the worst first pitches ever 😭 https://t.co/AJbkrUHZLA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chiefs tight end has received some harsh criticism for his attempts and he has now given some potential backstory to what happened that day. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he hosts alongside his older brother Jason, he blamed the poor throw on their mom Donna.

“You know, I was never special on the mound. I was never comfortable on the mound. When I played baseball, I was a right fielder. I was an outfielder. honestly, Mom kind of threw me under the bus. Mom was supposed to throw it. If I were to know that I was throwing it the entire time, I would have been doing it. I would have been on the mound all week.” - Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce said that originally it was supposed to be their mother who threw the first pitch at the game. But, that at the last minute, she asked him to do so. Travis said that if he had known ahead of time that he was going to throw, he would have been practicing before he took the field.

Jason attempted to call out his brother for that accusation. Saying that he knew that Travis was practicing and he said that he did so just before he took the field. The Chiefs tight end said that there still wasn't enough time to practice getting a grip on the ball.

Travis then said that he is going to ask his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals if he can make another attempt at a first pitch.

Travis Kelce doesn't believe that Joe Thomas' record will be broken

Travis Kelce may have won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs but he grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, making him and his brother longtime Cleveland sports fans. Before his Opening Day pitch went array, the Chiefs tight end spoke about former Cleveland Browns player Joe Thomas.

Travis was asked whether Thomas' record of 10,363 consecutive snaps will ever be broken. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, he said that he doesn't believe that another NFL player will ever do something like that again.

“I think not. Never. Never. We'll never see that again. He's an iron man for a reason, man. He's the best.”

Thomas played left tackle from 2007 when he was drafted consecutively until 2017 when he tore his tricep during a game. He later retired from the NFL in 2018.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes