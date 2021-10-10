Chiefs vs. Bills: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have gone in different directions since battling in the AFC Championship game earlier this year.

The Bills are 3-1 and have one of the NFL's best defenses going along with a scary offense. Their front seven is much more imposing and effective at rushing the quarterback than last year.

The Chiefs are 2-2 and shockingly in last place in the AFC West. But their offense is still one of the most potent in the league due to Tyreke Hill and Travis Kelce. Their offensive line is better than when they faced the Bills last. But their defense is among the worst in the league.

Sunday Night Football in Week 5 has the potential to be a high-scoring thriller.

Joshua Brisco @jbbrisco The Chiefs defense appears to be

- not particularly fast

- not particularly physical

- out of position frequently

- at their worst in the red zone, somehow

- not particularly good at any unit

but other than that... The Chiefs defense appears to be

- not particularly fast

- not particularly physical

- out of position frequently

- at their worst in the red zone, somehow

- not particularly good at any unit

but other than that...

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills injury report

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Chris Jones Defensive Tackle Wrist DNP DNP Questionable

The only player on the Chiefs' injury report is their most important player on defense. Chris Jones is questionable, and his loss would be catastrophic in the running game. Everyone else on the team dealing with an injury practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, other than Armani Watts, who missed Wednesday due to illness. They also got linebacker Willie Gay off the IR list.

Buffalo Bills

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Game Status Matt Milano Linebacker Hamstring DNP DNP Questionable AJ Epenesa Defensive End Foot DNP LP Questionable Tre'Davous White Cornerback Shoulder LP LP Questionable Jordan Poyer Safety Ankle LP LP Questionable Taiwan Jones Running Back Hamstring DNP DNP Questionable

The Bills are dealing with injuries primarily on defense. Matt Milano will practice in an unknown capacity Friday, according to Sean McDermott. But don't be surprised if he doesn't suit up to play on Sunday. Jordan Poyer is the other player most likely to be ruled out.

Jackson Roberts @WHEC_JRoberts Sean McDermott says that Matt Milano will be at practice today. Unclear to what capacity (i.e. full or limited), though. #Bills Sean McDermott says that Matt Milano will be at practice today. Unclear to what capacity (i.e. full or limited), though. #Bills

Tre'Davious White and AJ Epenesa should be good to go. Taiwan Jones might miss the game with a hamstring injury. But he's their third-string running back, so the impact isn't as much as the players listed on defense.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills starting lineups

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire | WRs - Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Lance, Lucas Niang

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LBs - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay | CBs - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes | S - Daniel Sorenson, Tyrann Mathieu | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Buffalo Bills

Also Read

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WRs - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LBs - Andre Smith, Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein | CBs - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer | Ki - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top in the AFC Championship Game rematch on SNF? Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills 0 votes so far