Chiefs vs. Eagles: Comparing Super Bowl wins, appearances and record ahead of 2025 rematch 

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday. This year's big game, a rematch of Super Bowl 2023, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ahead of the Chiefs versus Eagles matchup, here's a closer look at how the two teams have fared in Super Bowls in the past.

How many Super Bowl appearances have the Chiefs and Eagles made?

Ahead of Super Bowl 2025, the Chiefs have played in six Super Bowls, winning four of them.

Here's the full list of Kansas City's Super Bowl appearances and results:

Jan. 15, 1967: Green Bay Packers beat Chiefs 35-10

Jan. 11, 1970: Chiefs beat Minnesota Vikings 23-7

Feb. 2, 2020: Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20

Feb. 7, 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9

Feb. 12, 2023: Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35

Feb. 11, 2024: Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22

Meanwhile, the Eagles have made four Super Bowl appearances, winning just once: Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

Here's the full list of the Eagles' Super Bowl appearances and results:

Jan. 25, 1981: Oakland Raiders beat Eagles 27-10

Feb. 6, 2005: New England Patriots beat Eagles 24-21

Feb. 4, 2018: Eagles beat New England Patriots 41-33

Feb. 12, 2023: Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35

How to watch Super Bowl 59? TV schedule and live stream details for Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup

Super Bowl 59 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be broadcast live on FOX. where Kevin Burkhardt will handle the play-by-play commentary while NFL legend Tom Brady will focus on the analysis.

The big game can also be live streamed on a variety of platforms, including Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Will the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs create NFL history by winning three Super Bowls in a row? Or will Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles come away victorious in New Orleans on Sunday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

