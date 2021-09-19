Chiefs vs Ravens Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The NFL has a lot of promising young players, but two of them seem to keep crossing paths - Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to M&T Bank Stadium for a Sunday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens where the two stars will once again face each other.

The two young quarterbacks have both earned NFL MVP honors already in their young careers. They have already faced off three times, with the Chiefs winning all three matchups.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer Lamar Jackson: “It’s not about me and Mahomes. It’s about the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.” Lamar Jackson: “It’s not about me and Mahomes. It’s about the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.” https://t.co/nZFAMh5tiJ

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 8:20PM EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 3.5 point favorites over the Baltimore Ravens. The over/under is 54.5 points. The money line is -195 for the Chiefs and +170 for the Ravens.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Picks

The Chiefs have won all three of their previous games featuring Mahomes and Jackson. The Ravens struggled in a few different areas on Monday night as injuries continued to ravish the roster on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs will win their fourth game in a row against the Ravens.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Key Injuries

The injuries continue to pile up for the Ravens. With rookie Rashod Bateman already missing the start of the season, Marquise Brown now has an ankle injury that has kept him from practicing the last two days.

Cornerback Chris Westry is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered last season and was active in Week 1 but his status remains doubtful for Week 2 because it is also reported that he may have a torn meniscus.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, all players listed on the injury list have been full participants in practice. Those players include WR Tyreek Hill, DE Frank Clark, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and C Austin Blythe.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Head to Head

The Ravens are down players in the running game and secondary. Those are two areas that the Chiefs are quite strong in. The Ravens' passing game was one of the worst in 2020 and remains a work in progress.

The Chiefs' passing game is the "bread and butter" of their success. Patrick Mahomes is not only a mobile quarterback, but also his ability to get the ball down field.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Predictions

The Ravens have a lot of work to do as the team continues to find a rhythm and overcome adversity and the injury bug.

Prediction:

The Kansas City Chiefs will win in an effort led by Patrick Mahomes as he and the offense continue to make their mark in the AFC.

