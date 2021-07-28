Patrick Mahomes' endorsements: Complete list of Chiefs QB's deals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly became one of the faces of the NFL. At first, Mahomes turned down endorsement deals because he wanted to prove his mettle on the field before being the face of a brand. He also wanted to only sign endorsements for products that he was a consumer of and cared about.

Since becoming the starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018, Mahomes has become the spokesperson for several popular brands and has starred in countless commercials.

From his Head and Shoulders commercials with Troy Polamalu to his cameos with Aaron Rodgers and "Jake, from State Farm," Mahomes continues to make significant money on and off the football field.

Patrick Mahomes' slew of edorsement deals

Hunt's Ketchup

When Patrick Mahomes was a rookie, through interviews and social media, he talked about his love for ketchup. Mahomes declared that he used ketchup on everything he ate, which, of course, led to an endorsement deal with Hunt's Ketchup.

Patrick Mahomes officially signs an endorsement deal with Hunt's Ketchup, per @darrenrovell pic.twitter.com/NVug4nUXCm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2018

Head & Shoulders

Mahomes signed an endorsement deal with Head and Shoulders just before the start of the 2019 season. Mahomes frequently does commercials with former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, where they constantly indulge in comparisons of who has better hair.

BioSteel Sports

After winning Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes signed an endorsement deal with BioSteel Sports, a company whose products he has personally used to help him train for several years. Instead of a lump sum, Mahomes received a stake in the company. Mahomes considers that an investment in the future and something he can build off of in the future.

A company that has been a part of my journey from the beginning, I’m excited to officially join the @BioSteelSports team. The best kept secret in sports is only getting better. #TeamBioSteel pic.twitter.com/WS4m0yRDqJ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 4, 2020

Adidas

Patrick Mahomes' love for shoes led to him signing an endorsement deal with one of his favorite brands, Adidas. Mahomes has his own line named "Showtime," a part of the Adidas AM 4 Line.

Oakley

Patrick Mahomes also has a partnership with the designer sunglasses brand Oakley, which he signed in 2019. In January 2021, however, Mahomes created his own line called, "Mahomes II Signature Series." Mahomes designed a line of sunglasses himself with colors that represented his Alma Mater Texas Tech, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs.

State Farm Insurance

In September 2019, Patrick Mahomes joined Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a series of State Farm Insurance commercials.

Mahomes' investments

In addition to the endorsement deals, he has also invested a significant amount of money in Kansas City's sports teams. Mahomes is a minority stakeholder in the MLB's Kansas City Royals ownership group, and is also part of MLS' Sporting Kansas City ownership group. Quite a haul at 25 years of age, eh?

Side note, his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a minority owner in Kansas City's NWSL team.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha