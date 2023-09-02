Chris Godwin fantasy outlook: Is Bucs WR a good pick in 2023 amid Mike Evans' unsettled future?

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2022. Godwin finished with 1,023 yards and three touchdowns, while Evans had 1,124 and six. Their contributions helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch their third consecutive postseason berth.

However, much has happened in eight months, especially Tom Brady’s retirement after three seasons with the NFC South squad. Evans’ future with Tampa Bay is also uncertain without a contract extension. These factors could shape Godwin’s fantasy football impact for the 2023 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Godwin offers limited fantasy football value

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The odds of delivering monster stats for 2023 are not in Chris Godwin’s favor. RotoBaller’s Nick Mariano projects him to have 82 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns this season. Those numbers translate to nearly five receptions per game and 164.5 fantasy points.

Godwin isn’t the Buccaneers’ top option in the passing game because Evans is still under contract for 2023. It will be the final season under his five-year, $82.5 million deal, and his camp has announced a September 9 deadline for contract extension negotiations.

Therefore, Mike Evans will remain the primary option for the Buccaneers’ aerial attack. However, the change at quarterback might not yield the same results. Last season, Tom Brady had an NFL record 490 completions for 4,694 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Taking over behind center is Baker Mayfield, who played for two teams last year. He finished with 2,163 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield’s average completion percentage of 60.7 is way below Brady’s 66.8.

The changing of the guard at quarterback might not bode well for Evans and Godwin. There’s also little confidence that Mayfield will remain the starter as SportsBetting.ag puts him as the first quarterback to be benched at +200 odds.

Mayfield’s takeover also led Mariano to project Evans’ receiving yards from 1,143 in 2022 to 1,025 in 2023. The Buccaneers’ offense may also look one-dimensional, putting more pressure on Godwin and Evans to create separation from defenders.

When to draft Chris Godwin?

The vast wide receiver pool provides several options for better numbers than Chris Godwin. However, he can be a difference-maker if drafted at the right spot. Godwin is more suitable as the third wideout or the flex player for your fantasy football squad.

Therefore, Godwin provides the best impact when drafted late in the fifth round or early in the sixth round for 12-player fantasy leagues. That position gives you several picks to grab some heavy hitters.