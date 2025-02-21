Chris Kluwe made national headlines on Wednesday, as he was arrested for protesting President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement at a city council meeting, labeling it as a 'Nazi movement'.

The former Minnesota Vikings punter was opposing the inclusion of the slogan on a plaque celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Huntington Beach Central Library. In comments shared by Dov Kleinman, Kluwe said:

"Unfortunately, it's clear that this council does not listen, so I'm going to take my time to say what MAGA has stood for these past three weeks. MAGA stands for trying to erase trans people from existence.

"MAGA stands for resegregation and racism. MAGA stands for censorship and book bans. MAGA stands for firing air traffic controllers while planes are crashing. MAGA stands for firing the people overseeing our nuclear arsenal."

Kluwe continued:

"MAGA stands for firing military veterans and those serving them at the VA, including cancelling researching on veteran suicide. MAGA stands for cutting funds for education, including for disabled children.

"MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakenly anti-democracy and most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement. You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is. I will now engage in the time-honored American tradition of peaceful civil disobedience."

Check out Chris Kluwe's comments on the MAGA movement below:

Kluwe was quickly handcuffed and carried out of the meeting after approaching the seated council members. Take a look below at the former punters' career earnings.

Chris Kluwe career earnings: A look at former Vikings punter’s football career

Chris Kluwe initially joined the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2005 but was placed on the waiver wire as the franchise attempted to put him on the practice squad.

He was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent his entire eight-year career. Kluwe did, however, receive a veteran minimum contract from the Oakland Raiders in 2013 before being cut ahead of the season.

During his career, the former punter earned $13,889,900, according to Spotrac. Kluwe punted 623 times for 27,683 yards, averaging 44.4 yards per punt. He holds many team records for the Vikings, including career punt average and punts that landed inside the 20-yard line (198).

Kluwe was known for his outspoken views during his time with the franchise, which has continued in retirement. He claimed that his release from the Vikings was due to his advocacy for same-sex marriage.

