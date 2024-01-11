Christian McCaffrey gives into fiancée Olivia Culpo's demands despite 'serious' allergies

Christian McCaffrey and his fiancée, actress and social media influencer Olivia Culpo, are quite the couple throughout social media. McCaffrey is known as one the best running backs in the NFL thanks to his versatility as a runner and pass-catching abilities.

Yet, he was tested off the football field by his fiancé as Culpo posted a conversation with him to her Instagram story. The story is about getting not just any cat but a tortoiseshell cat. It seems that the All-Pro running back will be adding another pet to the household despite his allergies.

Olivia Culpo and her Google search of the cat

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian McCaffrey responds to Culpo about the cat

In July 2020, the couple welcomed Oliver Sprinkles, a toy golden poodle, to their family. It seems that Oliver will have some company with the cat if Olivia Culpo has her way. The tortoiseshell cat can bring good luck according to folklore. Speaking of good luck, The San Francisco 49ers star and Culpo got engaged in April 2023 in Utah.

Culpo spoke to People magazine last April about the engagement to Christian McCaffrey and how Oliver will play a part in the wedding:

"It's so much work. My parents want us to get married in Newport, I don't know about that. I do like the idea of mountains, so we will see...We are working on his [Oliver] stay command at the moment."

They hosted an engagement party in Rhode Island last July, guests wore white to the event. They served lots of champagne, an ice cream bar, and a cupcake tower.

McCaffrey and Culpo's romance rumors began in May 2019, when he liked a photo of the model on Instagram. Both were photographed on a vacation in Mexico together a few months later. Neither side has announced a wedding date but it could be sooner rather than later.

Olivia Culpo Supporting Christian McCaffrey's NFL Career

The three-time Pro Bowler was on the Carolina Panthers when he met Culpo as she quickly became at Panthers games soon after. Christian McCaffrey would be traded to the 49ers in October 2022 as his fiancée supported his move to the West Coast. Culpo remains his No. 1 fan as she posted her time at the 49ers home game against the Seattle Seahawks

He put on a show in front of Culpo and the home crowd as he rushed for 145 yards on 16 carries in the game. We will see if Christian McCaffrey and San Francisco get a ring this season by winning the Super Bowl.