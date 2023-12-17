Olivia Culpo rocks jacket off fiancé Christian McCaffrey's wardrobe ahead of 49ers' Week 15 Cardinals clash

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers are traveling to Arizona to face their AFC West rivals, the Cardinals, in Week 15. The star running back has found success this season with San Francisco but he found it off the field as well. McCaffrey has found love with his fiancé, model and actress Olivia Culpo.

Culpo took to her Instagram story to share that she raided his closet and wore his leather black jacket while he was away. The model/actress jokingly noted that she is good with raiding his clothes.

Olivia Culpo wearing fiancée Christian McCaffrey's jacket. (Olivia Culpo/IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The dating rumors surrounding him and Olivia Culpo began in May 2019 when he liked one of her Instagram posts. She later shared that the two first met after mutual friends set them up. Last November, Culpo was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight and asked about what makes him special. She replied:

“He's just the best. I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for, so I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense because there is a reputation there.

"He [McCaffrey] just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship.”

The San Francisco 49ers player and the former Miss Universe got engaged in April after four years of dating while on vacation in Utah. She shared the big news on her Instagram with her over five million followers.

The ring was a Whisper Thin three-stone oval with epaulet side stones in two-tone of yellow gold and platinum made by Ring Concierge. Also, the pair's dog, Oliver Sprinkles, witnessed the big moment.

Christian McCaffrey and his amazing gesture for Olivia Culpo

Last month, Christian McCaffrey surprised Culpo with some fireworks while she was in Mexico. She was at her bachelorette party with guests when the night sky lit up in Cabo and Culpo was moved to tears by her future husband's gesture.

The actress has been spotted at a couple of 49ers games in support of McCaffrey and will likely be a continuous presence in the future.