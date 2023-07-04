In Photos: Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey light up engagement party with family

After getting engaged in April, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey decided to throw a decadent engagement party for their near and dear ones.

The couple were excited for the party as the former Miss Universe shared get-ready-with-me style TikTok videos. In the video, she shared how her family members were preparing for the party.

After getting ready, the Culpos and the McCaffreys enjoyed themselves at the party. It was an outdoor bash, and it appeared as though all-white was the theme of the party.

During the offseason, McCaffrey and Culpo got engaged and then were busy planning their party. Olivia Culpo was especially busy planning her nuptials. She told her fans that the wedding planning process was "so much work."

Then the reality TV star gave information about her wedding dress. She said:

“I do have an idea in mind, but I have found that you never know until you try the actual dress on … I don’t know, I do have an idea. It’s a lot of pressure.”

Although the couple has not decided on a date, fans expect them to tie the knot very soon. In the meantime, the running back is preparing for his seventh season in the NFL and his second with the San Francisco 49ers.

Olivia Culpo encountered an embarrassing problem while getting ready for her engagement party

As mentioned before, Culpo recorded a series of videos while getting ready for her party. In one of the videos, a mishap happened with Olivia Culpo. When she put on her beautiful white dress, its zipper split open.

However, Christian McCaffrey, came to her rescue and helped her repair her dress' zipper. She was grateful and thanked her "damage control team for fixing the broken dress."

She especially thanked her husband-to-be and said:

"He looks absolutely wonderful. My husband is phenomenal. And he fixed my dress. He's a Jack of all trades."

The couple looked beautiful in the festivities and cut cake together to share it with their family friends. They also shared their happiness with them.

