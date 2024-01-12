Christian McCaffrey injury update: Latest on 49ers RB’s status ahead of playoffs

At one point, Christian McCaffrey had a solid argument for becoming the 2023 NFL season’s Most Valuable Player.

By the time the regular season ended, his numbers (1,459 rushing yards, 564 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns) gave him a strong case for becoming the next MVP running back since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Whether he wins that individual distinction or not, McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will devote their attention to the upcoming playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian McCaffrey injury update

Multiple reports reveal that Christian McCaffrey won’t practice during the 49ers’ bye week for the National Football Conference playoffs. They get an extra week off after clinching the NFC’s top seed, giving them a home-field advantage unless eliminated.

McCaffrey led the league in rushing yards despite missing their season finale. More importantly, he has been relatively healthy over the last two seasons, a far cry from his ten 10 games in 2020 and 2021 for the Carolina Panthers due to injuries.

It’s not the first time that McCaffrey incurred an injury this season. The former Stanford standout suffered a chest rib strain in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Nevertheless, he did not miss a game, but his limited health trigged a three-game losing streak for San Francisco.

What happened to Christian McCaffrey?

McCaffrey has had a lingering issue with his calf, prompting the 49ers to give him additional rest in Week 17. However, he played against the Washington Commanders, finishing with 91 yards from scrimmage.

However, McCaffrey skipped their Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams due to his calf injury. It came at a good time because the Niners have clinched the conference’s best record, making it irrelevant for McCaffrey to play meaningful minutes.

When will Christian McCaffrey return?

After a one-week playoff bye, the 49ers expect to have McCaffrey back for the Divisional Round regardless of who they face. The Niners will primarily benefit from having their versatile running back around, especially when he had 100-yard performances in his last two home games.

Christian McCaffrey’s presence also makes Kyle Shanahan’s offense more dynamic, giving them a potent option from anywhere on the field. After all, he's one of four Niners players who had 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season.

That constant guessing game for opponents has helped McCaffrey stay healthy throughout the season. They have controlled his usage rate, limiting his injury chances. Otherwise, not having him around makes their path to a potential Super Bowl berth more challenging.