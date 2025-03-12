San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, announced that they are set to become parents soon. After the major announcement on Monday, the Daily Mail reported that Olivia Culpo was spotted in baggy blue denim clothes in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Reports suggest that Culpo is six months pregnant and has been trying to hide her pregnancy. One of the methods she employed was wearing baggy clothes, a common tactic. When she was spotted on Sunday, her denim jacket was unbuttoned, while the jeans were baggy and unbuttoned around her waist.

It helped her to cover up her baby bump. She even used her pet dog, Olive, for cover. A source close to Olivia Culpo revealed more details about her pregnancy while speaking to the Daily Mail:

"Olivia has done a very good job at hiding her pregnancy with baggy clothing and covering her tummy with purses. She even used her dog Olive to help cover her bump."

According to the source, Culpo revealed her pregnancy to her close circle in November around Thanksgiving last year.

"She used to flaunt her abs on social media, and then in November, that was over," the source, who is one of Culpo's close friends, said. "Fans were pretty much aware something was up and would ask Olivia constantly on DM if she was pregnant."

A close look at Culpo’s Instagram account confirms the same, she last posted a photo showing her abs on October 16, 2024. Since then, she has not posted pictures of her abs. Olivia Culpo posted her maternity photoshoot pictures on Instagram with the caption:

"Next chapter, motherhood 🤍."

She followed it up with another post, a clip from her maternity shoot where the couple embraced each other.

Sophia Culpo jokes about sister Olivia Culpo's pregnancy

Excited by the news of Olivia Culpo’s pregnancy, her sister Sophia Culpo shared a post in which Christian McCaffrey's wife had held their pet dog in front of her stomach. She wrote, while sharing this on her Instagram story:

"Now you all know why her nickname is Oblivia... she ain't stealth."

In another post, she jokingly called out Olivia’s attempt to conceal her baby bump at the wedding of Hayley Sullivan and Deven Marrero in February. Sophia shared the picture on her IG story and wrote:

"I'm just bloated," referring to what her sister had then said.

