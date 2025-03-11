Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo cherishes her baby bump with pure excitement

Less than a year after getting married in an intimate Rhode Island wedding, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo announced their first pregnancy on Monday.

On Tuesday, Culpo posted an adorable picture of her baby bump. In the Instagram story, she showed it off while sitting in the backseat of a car. In the caption, Culpo expressed her excitement to "bump around."

"Also excited to officially bump around because this thing is really getting big," Culpo wrote.

Olivia Culpo cherishes her baby bump with pure excitement (image credit: instagram/oliviaculpo)

Culpo broke the news of her first pregnancy when she posted pictures from her maternity photoshoot. She wore a white gown while posing for black and white pictures.

"next chapter, motherhood," Culpo captioned.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo's sisters crowned her as a 'loving mother'

In October, PEOPLE released an interview with Olivia Culpo's sisters Aurora and Sophia. Aurora Culpo called Olivia a "really loving mother" and talked about how she has been "very prepared" for her first pregnancy.

"I know she's going to be a really loving mother," Aurora said. "I know that she's going to be very prepared. I think she's going to have everything in place. Probably already picking out her children's preschool. At the moment she's probably already on the waitlist."

She added that Olivia is a "through and through perfectionist."

Sophia Culpo also revealed the small changes that she has started to notice inside Olivia's house. The former Miss USA's "house is no longer all white and beige" and has been redecorated with more cheerful colors. Sophia's statement reflects that Olivia and Christian McCaffrey started planning for their first pregnancy months ago.

Before announcing their first pregnancy, Culpo and McCaffrey celebrated their last Valentine's Day before becoming parents. She gave fans a sneak peek into her romantic celebrations via her Instagram account.

