Christian Watson or Jordan Addison Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Christian Watson and Jordan Addison have been inconsistent during the 2024 fantasy football season, but have each demonstrated their elite weekly upside. They both have multiple weekly finishes among the top 20 wide receivers but have had several duds along the way as well. They are risky options with high ceilings in Week 12, but here's which one is a better pick.

Is Christian Watson a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Christian Watson

Christian Watson plays in a loaded Green Bay Packers offense, which has limited his fantasy football production at times. He demonstrated that he can be extremely valuable in the right situations and has improved his value in recent weeks. In his past five games, he has finished among the top 20 weekly wide receivers twice.

His surge includes a season-best WR10 finish last week with a season-high 150 receiving yards. He will look to carry that momentum into a Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, where he will again be a boom-or-bust option as he has been all year.

Is Jordan Addison a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison is locked in as the WR2 for the Minnesota Vikings, but he has Justin Jefferson and his massive workload to compete with for targets. This gives him a low floor in most weeks, but he has also broken out for some massive fantasy football performances at times, including three weekly finishes as the WR22 or better in his past seven games.

During this stretch, Addison has played in at least 60% of the snaps in every game and has recorded at least five targets in four of them. He has also scored two touchdowns across his past three games, so he will look to build off of that in a Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Christian Watson or Jordan Addison: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start

Christian Watson is the recommended wide receiver to use in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over Jordan Addison. While both options are extremely risky due to their low floors, Watson's upside makes him the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Watson will score more than an additional fantasy point than Addison in PPR scoring formats this week. His higher yardage projections and better probability of scoring a touchdown are the biggest reasons why he is the better choice.

