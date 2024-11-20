  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Christian Watson or Jordan Addison Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Christian Watson or Jordan Addison Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

By Adam Hulse
Modified Nov 20, 2024 16:17 GMT
Christian Watson or Jordan Addison in Week 12
Christian Watson or Jordan Addison in Week 12

Christian Watson and Jordan Addison have been inconsistent during the 2024 fantasy football season, but have each demonstrated their elite weekly upside. They both have multiple weekly finishes among the top 20 wide receivers but have had several duds along the way as well. They are risky options with high ceilings in Week 12, but here's which one is a better pick.

Is Christian Watson a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Christian Watson
Christian Watson

Christian Watson plays in a loaded Green Bay Packers offense, which has limited his fantasy football production at times. He demonstrated that he can be extremely valuable in the right situations and has improved his value in recent weeks. In his past five games, he has finished among the top 20 weekly wide receivers twice.

also-read-trending Trending

His surge includes a season-best WR10 finish last week with a season-high 150 receiving yards. He will look to carry that momentum into a Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, where he will again be a boom-or-bust option as he has been all year.

Is Jordan Addison a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison is locked in as the WR2 for the Minnesota Vikings, but he has Justin Jefferson and his massive workload to compete with for targets. This gives him a low floor in most weeks, but he has also broken out for some massive fantasy football performances at times, including three weekly finishes as the WR22 or better in his past seven games.

During this stretch, Addison has played in at least 60% of the snaps in every game and has recorded at least five targets in four of them. He has also scored two touchdowns across his past three games, so he will look to build off of that in a Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Christian Watson or Jordan Addison: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start
Who Should I Start

Christian Watson is the recommended wide receiver to use in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over Jordan Addison. While both options are extremely risky due to their low floors, Watson's upside makes him the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Watson will score more than an additional fantasy point than Addison in PPR scoring formats this week. His higher yardage projections and better probability of scoring a touchdown are the biggest reasons why he is the better choice.

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी