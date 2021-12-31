Cincinnati Bengals might be the next NFL powerhouse

The Cincinnati Bengals were 4-11-1 just one season ago in 2020. The number one overall pick, quarterback Joe Burrow, missed the second half of the season with an ACL injury while the defense finished as 26th in yards allowed. The Bengals seemed like a team that was still a few seasons (and maybe a new head coach) away from being able to have a winning season. Fast-forward to Week 17 in the 2021 NFL season, and the Bengals are being viewed as a potential powerhouse in the league.

Cincinnati Bengals' young offense makes them a contender

The Bengals are currently 9-6 and have a good chance at winning the AFC North. The offense is 7th in points and 12th in yards, with the defense 13th in points allowed and 17th in yardage allowed. Funny how quickly a team can change in a year.

NFL @NFL



📺:

📱: NFL app The future is bright in Cincinnati. 🤩📺: #KCvsCIN -- Sunday 1pm ET on CBS📱: NFL app The future is bright in Cincinnati. 🤩📺: #KCvsCIN -- Sunday 1pm ET on CBS📱: NFL app https://t.co/SggFLkoWc7

Most of their success stems from their young core players on both sides of the ball. The offense has had a historic season thanks to its young stars. The Bengals became the first team in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow), a 1,000-yard rusher (Joe Mixon), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) in the same season, with all of them being 25 or younger. Joe Mixon is the eldest of the bunch at 25 and the others aren't even 23 yet. Tee Higgins might just be the team's MVP this season, as he proved he wasn't a one-hit wonder last year.

As for the defense, Trey Hendrickson has been a great addition from the New Orleans Saints, leading the team with a career-high 14 sacks and three forced fumbles. And he's only 27. Logan Wilson has also been a major player this season with a team-leading four interceptions and 92 total tackles. With young pieces like Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jessie Bates III, and veterans such as Mike Hilton and Larry Ogunjobi, the Bengals have plenty of youth on the roster to keep them at the top for many seasons to come.

More importantly, head coach Zac Taylor seems to be much more confident. He's been able to have his team sweep both the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Many criticized Taylor's decision to draft Ja'Marr Chase so highly, but his decision has paid off. Chase has 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie with two games remaining.

If Zac Taylor can win the AFC North and take out the New England Patriots or the Indianapolis Colts in the first round, a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs could be the best game of the playoffs outside of the Super Bowl.

Also Read Article Continues below

Even if they lose in the playoffs, 2021 has been a major victory for the Bengals. With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, Baker Mayfield's future being in question, and Lamar Jackson's recent struggles, the Bengals could run the AFC North for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Piyush Bisht