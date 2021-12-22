NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 16?

Another week is gone, and the field is getting clearer in terms of NFL stats leaders when it comes to sacks. Matthew Judon, who was on the leaderboard last week, dropped out after he could not add to his tally, leaving the top five NFL stats leaders with sacks further crystallized.

But to say there has been much movement at the top would be misleading, as all the players who were there last week are still there, except Judon. There has been a slight change in order from last week as Myles Garrett did not record any sacks, but Robert Quinn did. Let's see how they all line up.

NFL Stats Leaders After Week 15: Sacks

#5 - Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals, 13 sacks

Trey Hendrickson tied for fifth last week with Matthew Judon but took sole possession of the fifth spot this week among NFL stats leaders for sacks after recording half a sack in their game against the Denver Broncos. He had two assisted tackles and three combined tackles in the game.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Trey Hendrickson is a SACK LORD



Make that 10 straight games with at least a half sack. Trey Hendrickson is a SACK LORDMake that 10 straight games with at least a half sack. https://t.co/J1rg1ROS5H

In total, this season, he has had 19 solo tackles and 13 assisted tackles for a combined 32 tackles. He has recorded 88 yards in sacks. While he does not have any interceptions or pass deflections, which is not a surprise given he plays as a defensive end, he has been responsible for three forced fumbles. It shows his ability to hassle passers, and he remains an asset for the Cincinnati Bengals as they now sit atop the AFC North and look to book their ticket to the playoffs.

#T3 - Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers, 15 sacks

Nick Bosa remains tied for third on the list of NFL stats leaders in sacks after he recorded a sack in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded one forced fumble and had a solitary combined tackle count.

That brought his total to 15 sacks for the season. He has also now recorded 35 solo tackles and eight assisted tackles for a combined total of 43. His yardage on sacks is 118. Much like Trey Hendrickson, as a defensive end, his strength is not interceptions, but he has recorded a single pass deflection this season. But with the latest forced fumble this week, he has increased his total number in that category to four, the joint highest among all NFL stats leaders on this list.

