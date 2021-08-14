Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds, picks, line and spread - August 14 | NFL preseason 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host their first preseason home game at Raymond James Stadium this weekend. This will be the first time the Buccaneers will be back at "Ray Jay" since winning Super Bowl LV on February 7 in a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that all of his starters, including veteran quarterback Tom Brady, will feature in their first preseason game. In the past with the New England Patriots, Brady hasn't spent a lot of time on the field in preseason, but Arians insists on having all of the starters take the field and shake the rust off.

The Cincinnati Bengals are on a much different end of the spectrum in terms of experience. The Bengals are young and looking to compete in a tough AFC North. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who had his rookie season cut short due to an ACL tear, will not start the first preseason game for the Bengals.

Cincinnati is hoping to preserve Burrow and his knee for regular-season play. Running back Joe Mixon, who is also rehabbing an injury, will see playing time in Saturday night's matchup. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's participation is still up in the air, though. The Bengals haven't announced if the young wideout will see any playing time in his first preseason game.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Betting odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host their first preseason home game and will be -6.0 point favorites over the young Cincinnati Bengals.

The over/under for this game is 34.5 points.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Picks

The Buccaneers will play all of their starters, at least for a bit of the first quarter. The Bucs are a much more experienced team and should pick up right where they left off, easily getting the win.

It will be a good opportunity for Brady and his offense to build on the chemistry from last season.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Money line

Cincinnati Bengals (+200)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-250)

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Spread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should easily cover the spread over the Cincinnati Bengals. With Burrow absent, the offense likely won't stand a chance against the returning defensive starters taking the field for the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers will get the win by at least a touchdown.

