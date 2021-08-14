Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks, line, and spread - August 14, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

The preseason opener for the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars will feature two teams in completely different states entering the 2021 season, but this will not matter at all in determining who will win.

After two decades of pain and suffering, the Cleveland Browns ended the NFL's longest postseason drought last year, going out only in the Divisional Round after a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, won their first game of the 2020 season, but failed to win again all season.

UPDATE: Kevin Stefanski says QB Baker Mayfield will not play in 1st preseason game.



📑 » https://t.co/DTgnFP9Hrl https://t.co/QJZE9ieNZb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2021

This game was supposed to be a clash between two former first-overall quarterbacks, but Kevin Stefanski will hold Baker Mayfield out for this one. Trevor Lawrence will see his first live NFL reps against a strong duo of EDGEs in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, both former first-overall picks as well. This game will also feature Tim Tebow's first game back in the NFL, and he will be seen at tight end.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Betting odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter their first preseason game of the 2021 season as -2.5 favorites over the Cleveland Browns.

The over/under for this game is 37 points.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Picks

Without Mayfield, the chances of the Browns winning this game are slim. Case Keenum is a nice backup, but even if he plays a full half, you can't expect him to make much of a difference, especially because the Browns' offense will miss other starters as well as Mayfield.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars should win this game, which will be a morale boost for the franchise following 15 straight losses to finish last season. Lawrence will play a couple of drives and, if he marches his team down the field with success, his confidence will rise as well. Gardner Minshew should also see extended playtime.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said team will determine tonight who will start at QB in Saturday’s preseason opener against Cleveland. Gardner Minshew and Trevor Lawrence will both play, Meyer said. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 12, 2021

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Money line

Cleveland Browns (+135)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-150)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Spread

There should be a lack of points during this game because we will see a lot of third-team players on the field when the second half starts.

Even though the Browns are a much better team in a much better situation regarding the regular season, don't expect them to put up much of a fight in this week's matchup. The Jaguars have more motivation to win and this will translate into the final score.

Look for the Jaguars to cover the -2.5 point spread and win this game with under-hitting as well.

