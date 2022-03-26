"Clocked in as Instagram husband"- Brittany Matthews assigns new role for Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is a league MVP, Super Bowl MVP, husband, father, and a spokesperson for State Farm. Now, thanks to his wife Brittany Matthews, he can add the important title of “Instagram husband” to his resume.

The couple wed earlier this month in Hawaii, and Matthews recently shared photos of their honeymoon in St. Barths. The happy couple toured the entire Caribbean island, enjoying its amenities.

E! News @enews Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews Honeymoon in St. Barts eonli.ne/36bNp8Y Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews Honeymoon in St. Barts eonli.ne/36bNp8Y

Matthews captioned her vacation photos, disclosing Mahomes’s new role:

“@patrickmahomes has now clocked in as the Instagram Husband. We shall see how the photos turn out”

Brittany Matthews enjoying her honeymoon. | Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews wrap up a whirlwind of life events

Celebrating in front of friends and family, Mahomes and Matthews exchanged vows in Maui, Hawaii on March 12, 2022.

The newlyweds celebrated several other events leading up to the wedding, including their daughter’s first birthday, Mahomes’ bachelor party in Las Vegas, and Matthews’ bachelorette party in South Beach.

Some of Mahomes’ teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs attended their wedding, including tight end Travis Kelce, safety Tyrann Mathieu, offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Mahomes and Matthews first met in high school, and the duo continued to date through college and the beginning of Mahomes’ NFL career and Matthews’ professional soccer career.

The newlyweds and parents are both 26 years old and appear to be rooted in Kansas City, where both are active in the community.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill https://t.co/Weoi1vM0Yb

With the NFL Draft coming up soon, Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to get back to the Super Bowl for their third appearance in four years.

The Chiefs recently made a blockbuster trade, sending star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for numerous draft picks. Kansas City also recently signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Presumably, the Chiefs could also sign more receivers or look to the draft to acquire more offensive weapons for Patrick Mahomes. Thanks to the Tyreek Hill trade, the Chiefs have an astounding 12 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While it will be difficult to fill Hill’s fast shoes, the Chiefs hope to find a comparable replacement in the draft.

Edited by Adam Dickson