  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy Outlook: Is Chiefs RB worth drafting in 2023?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy Outlook: Is Chiefs RB worth drafting in 2023?

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 07, 2023 02:13 GMT
Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire a good fantasy pick in 2023?
The NFL season kicks off tomorrow with the Kansas City Chiefs beginning their title defense against the Detroit Lions. But for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, it also marks the beginning of a crossroads year.

When the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII almost seven months ago, Edwards-Helaire was not on the field, and he could only watch as rookie Isiah Pacheco continued his rookie breakout. Then three months after that, his fifth-year option, was not invoked, making him a free agent after 2023.

But does all that hurt his fantasy stock?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy Outlook

Clyde Edwards-Helaire forcing his way past the Buffalo Bills defense
By most accounts, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was decent as a rookie. Coming off a national championship for the LSU Bulldogs, he was named a starter after Damien Williams opted out, citing COVID-19.

Against the Houston Texans, he made history by becoming the youngest debutant ever to rush for at least 130 yards and a touchdown. But the promise was derailed in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, as he hurt his ankle and hip, ruling out for the remaining two regular-season games.

That began a pattern of injuries and declining production for Edwards-Helaire. From 803 yards, he regressed to 517 in 2021 while sporting a knee injury. He was demoted for Isiah Pacheco in 2022, hurt his ankle again, and recorded just 302 touchdowns.

Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire drops a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There are only three running backs on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco, and Jerick McKinnon.

youtube-cover

Obviously, Pacheco will receive most of the touches, but McKinnon is not far behind, and that is not to mention his unexpected as a receiver (last season, he set the franchise single-season record for most receiving touchdowns by a running back).

That leaves Edwards-Helaire in a tricky position. Obviously, he will not be the starter, but now someone else has found a new purpose and could be allowed to capitalize on it.

Where should you draft Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Fantasy Football 2023?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing against the Los Angeles Chargers
Like Marquise Brown, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is unfortunately a no-go for 2023.

He may be entering 2023 with a chip on his shoulder, but Isiah Pacheco has proven to be a revelation in just one season, while Jerick McKinnon has morphed into a decent backup option who can catch when necessary. Both can be considered sleeper picks, while the same cannot be said for Edwards-Helaire, who has been too injured lately to matter in a fantasy setting.

Edited by Andre Castillo
