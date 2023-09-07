Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy Outlook: Is Chiefs RB worth drafting in 2023?

The NFL season kicks off tomorrow with the Kansas City Chiefs beginning their title defense against the Detroit Lions. But for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, it also marks the beginning of a crossroads year.

When the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII almost seven months ago, Edwards-Helaire was not on the field, and he could only watch as rookie Isiah Pacheco continued his rookie breakout. Then three months after that, his fifth-year option, was not invoked, making him a free agent after 2023.

But does all that hurt his fantasy stock?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy Outlook

Clyde Edwards-Helaire forcing his way past the Buffalo Bills defense

By most accounts, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was decent as a rookie. Coming off a national championship for the LSU Bulldogs, he was named a starter after Damien Williams opted out, citing COVID-19.

Against the Houston Texans, he made history by becoming the youngest debutant ever to rush for at least 130 yards and a touchdown. But the promise was derailed in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, as he hurt his ankle and hip, ruling out for the remaining two regular-season games.

That began a pattern of injuries and declining production for Edwards-Helaire. From 803 yards, he regressed to 517 in 2021 while sporting a knee injury. He was demoted for Isiah Pacheco in 2022, hurt his ankle again, and recorded just 302 touchdowns.

Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire drops a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are only three running backs on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco, and Jerick McKinnon.

Obviously, Pacheco will receive most of the touches, but McKinnon is not far behind, and that is not to mention his unexpected as a receiver (last season, he set the franchise single-season record for most receiving touchdowns by a running back).

That leaves Edwards-Helaire in a tricky position. Obviously, he will not be the starter, but now someone else has found a new purpose and could be allowed to capitalize on it.

Where should you draft Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Fantasy Football 2023?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing against the Los Angeles Chargers

Like Marquise Brown, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is unfortunately a no-go for 2023.

He may be entering 2023 with a chip on his shoulder, but Isiah Pacheco has proven to be a revelation in just one season, while Jerick McKinnon has morphed into a decent backup option who can catch when necessary. Both can be considered sleeper picks, while the same cannot be said for Edwards-Helaire, who has been too injured lately to matter in a fantasy setting.