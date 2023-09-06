Marquise Brown fantasy outlook: Is Cardinals WR a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

Marquise Brown is entering a crucial point in his career.

A Baltimore Raven for his first three seasons as a pro, Brown was traded in 2022 to the Arizona Cardinals, who then invoked the fifth-year option on his contract, keeping him on their roster through 2023.

But it is now 2023, and now he has huge shoes to fill as he approaches free agency. With teammate DeAndre Hopkins having left for the Tennessee Titans, Brown is now the Cardinals' primary receiver. How will he fare in fantasy footballers' minds?

Marquise Brown 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Marquise Brown vs the San Francisco 49ers

In his first season (2022) as a Cardinal, Marquise Brown fell badly from his 2021 production. Injuries depleted the Arizona roster, and the team as a whole failed to perform efficiently on both sides of the field.

There was also much off-field trouble surrounding the Cardinals. Quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a falling out; DeAndre Hopkins was caught doing PED's and banned for the first six games; and Brown himself was arrested for speeding.

All that necessitated a total change for 2023. The Cardinals have replaced Kingsbury with Jonathan Gannon, former defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles; and they have drafted Paris Johnson Jr. to man Murray's blind side. Brown himself now has a credentialed backfield ally in Zach Pascal, who made Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles.

Is Marquise Brown a good fantasy football pick in 2023?

Marquise Brown vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Given the Arizona Cardinals' recent moves, one might be forgiven for thinking that they are preparing for an obvious tank job that will definitely hurt Marquise Brown's prospects.

They are sitting Kyler Murray for the first four or so games of the season. His backup has been replaced - Colt McCoy is gone, replaced by Josh Dobbs and rookie Clayton Tune.

Such moves are obviously going to hurt Brown's fantasy value. He needs a good quarterback to be able to make good plays, and neither Dobbs not Tune is that person.

Where should Marquise Brown be picked in Fantasy Football 2023?

Marquise Brown during 2023 preseason training camp

This is a very rare case, but a fantasy footballer is best served passing up on Marquise Brown.

The Arizona Cardinals have a bleak season ahead. Murray has been benched; Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort are still figuring out the roster; and the NFC West looks to be a two-horse race between the dominant San Francisco 49ers and burgeoning Seattle Seahawks.

Many analysts are predicting the Cardinals to be the NFL's worst team again, and Brown, painful as it may be to say it, should not be allowed to tank a fantasy roster with his team's impending doom.