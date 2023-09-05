Samaje Perine fantasy projection: Should you pick Broncos RB in 2023?

Samaje Perine moved from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Denver Broncos this year. He joins an offense that was abysmal last year and will hope to breathe new life into it. Given his track record and the status of that backfield, he's a player worth monitoring in fantasy football drafts and for potential trading.

Is Samaje Perine worth a pick?

Samaje Perine's fantasy outlook in 2023

There is one key thing to consider when looking at drafting Samaje Perine and that is the health of Javonte Williams. The running back tore his ACL midway through last season, and that's an injury to monitor until he's back and fully ramped up.

Williams said via Sports Illustrated that he believes he'll be out there Week 1:

“I mean, that’s the plan. I feel like I’m ready to go."

However, he also said he wasn't interested in going at less than full health:

“I don’t want to get back on the field playing scared or timid, so when I do get back out there, I want to be 100%.”

With that in mind, whether Williams plays Week 1 or not, he will likely be on a snap count or lowered workload. That opens the door for Perine to get more carries, something he will likely do for a few weeks until Williams is at full capacity.

After that, Perine will go back to a full secondary role in the backfield, which is less than ideal for a fantasy manager. Nevertheless, he should see carries and targets throughout the season.

Is Samaje Perine a good pick in fantasy football?

Samaje Perine is not a great selection to make in fantasy football. Javonte Williams has shown that he's the top back in Denver and he's going to resume that role once he's fully healthy.

It's never a good idea to draft someone who's going to be good only for a few weeks, so it might be best to avoid Perine. Don't be fooled if he does well the first few weeks, because his role will almost assuredly shrink over time.

On the other hand, backup running backs are somewhat viable. A lot of teams utilize two running backs, and the Broncos very well could do that. Plus, with a potentially washed up Russell Wilson running the offense, there could be a lot of runs to go around.

If you're looking at Perine to be a semi-weekly occurence in your lineup, that's less than ideal. However, as a backup with only a few weeks of need in the lineup, that could be a fine selection.

Where should you draft Samaje Perine in fantasy football?

If you're going to end up drafting Samaje Perine, it should be as a late-round selection. His current ADP is above 100, which means the 10th round or later. That should be the minimum for you to consider drafting him.

He's currently ESPN's 36th-ranked running back, and he should probably not go any higher. He's in the same range as AJ Dillon, Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and Jamaal Williams. The other options might be better in this range.

If you do end up taking him here, which wouldn't be the end of the world, it might be wise to monitor his usage in the early weeks. He could play well with an increased role and could turn into a sell-high candidate for your team.